SHERIDAN — What's for lunch at Sheridan County School District 2?
Local beef.
After starting the Ranch to School program August 2021, 22 whole beef have been donated to the district from local donors, with the last nine beef coming from Truly Beef's Cathryn and Taylor Kerns.
Western Heritage Meat Company processes the meat for the district, turning it in to ground beef for student lunches like tacos, spaghetti and meat sauce, chili and other recipes that include ground beef.
"This continues to make a big difference to our food service program, not only for the kitchen staff who are cooking it and the superior quality that they're receiving, but I also believe for the students, for the taste and flavor they're receiving in their beef," SCSD2 Food Services Director Leslie Haberkern said.
SCSD2 also received a $10,000 grant from the Wyoming Department of Education's School Protein Enhancement Program. Those funds will be utilized this year for processing costs.
Costs remain lower for students, this year, as COVID-19 standards allow all children eat free for the year. Although students are not incurring school meal debt during the COVID-19 pandemic free food programs, former unpaid bills totaled $11,819.77 for SCSD2 students. Those debts were paid through Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon and the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, which paid for all school meal debt across the state.
Sheridan County School District 1 also benefitted from the act of service, having $1,368.74 in unpaid meal debts relieved.
"What a great gesture by this group," SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride told The Sheridan Press in December.
Debt will not be incurred in local school districts for meals served through the rest of the 2021-2022 school year.