SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 administrators on Monday celebrated the district’s ranking as the best district in the state by Niche.com.
Mitch Craft, SCSD2 assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment, noted the district had ranked No. 1 in 2018, but was edged out by Teton County the last two years.
Niche.com compiles data regarding the best U.S. colleges, schools, neighborhoods and companies for those seeking to relocate.
SCSD2 earned an overall grade of A, with teachers receiving a grade of A+.
Five SCSD2 elementary schools earned rankings in the top seven in the state, with Sagebrush Elementary ranked No. 1. Woodland Park was named second best, with Highland Park, Meadowlark and Henry A. Coffeen elementary schools ranking fourth, fifth and seventh, respectively.
Sheridan Junior High School ranked second among junior high and middle schools in the state, and Sheridan High School also ranked second among high schools.
Niche.com considers academics, teachers, culture and diversity, parent/student surveys on overall experience, health and safety, resources and facilities, clubs and activities and sports.
Craft noted the recognition is a “great reflection” on the students, faculty and families that comprise SCSD2.
The SCSD2 Board of Trustees also recognized longtime board member Molly Steel, who recently earned the All Wyoming School Board Award. Steel has served on the board for 12 years.
Superintendent Craig Dougherty nominated her for the award and noted her dedication to students and learning. Steel has worked in education for 53 years. Monday was her last meeting as a board member as she opted not to seek reelection.
The board also recognized Tony Wendtland, who will also step down from the board after Monday’s meeting. He served on the board of trustees for six years.
In other business, the SCSD2 Board of Trustees:
• approved a bid for $415,000 from Powder River Heating & Air Conditioning for the Early Building boiler project.
• heard an update on the construction of the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School. Facilities Director Mathers Heuck said the building is mostly dried in, and crews will spend the next few months working on HVAC, electrical and plumbing indoors over the coming months.
• heard updates from principals a Story Elementary School, Sheridan Junior High School and The Wright Place, John C. Schiffer Collaborative School and Sheridan High School.
• Acknowledged a gift for $50,000 from Homer (Scotty) and Janet Scott to support student activities at Sheridan High School.