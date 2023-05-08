SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees recognized Classified Staff of the Year recipient Carol Reed and District Teacher of the Year Devon Johnston May 1.
Classified Staff of the Year
The 2023 Classified Staff of the Year recognized by the Board of Trustees is Highland Park Elementary Principal Secretary Carol Reed. Highland Park Elementary Principal Molly Swan presented Carol Reed to the board for recognition.
"Carol began her Highland Park tenure 17 years ago in the workroom, she then moved into a paraprofessional position to help educate our students and has most recently held the office administrator position," said Highland Park Principal Molly Swan. "Carol is a friend, educator, mentor, role model, and beloved colleague who is retiring this year."
District Teacher of the Year
The District Teacher of the Year was presented by Assistant Superintendent Rebecca Adsit and Sheridan Junior High School Principal Christi Spielman and given to Sheridan Junior High School English Teacher Devon Johnston.
In the District Teacher of the Year application, the winner, Devon Johnston, responded to the prompt: "As a representative for all teachers and students, what is your message?"
"Continually focusing on the surprises that each day brings helps me stay focused on what really matters: my students. These surprises touch my heart, challenge me, and help me see my students in a new light," Sheridan Junior High School English Teacher Devon Johnston said. "Michael actually responded in class today; Hannah showed self-confidence in her presentation, Ben dropped his pencil box, and 4 kids stopped to help him pick it all up, Bradley was clearly struggling at practice last night, and Tim gave him a peptalk. Expecting to be surprised seems simple, and we can all share in this awe-inspiring learning; after all, we might be surprised to learn how much we have in common.”
Devon Johnston has been a teacher for 19 years, 17 of which she taught sixth-grade English at Sheridan Junior High School.
"As a highly respected teacher at our school, she has made lessons that meet students where they are and push students to do their best. I can say without hesitation that she is one of the best teachers to work with." Spielman said.
To sum up her role as a teacher, SJHS Principal Christy Spielman shared the following acronym:
D- Dedicated
E- Engaged
V- Valued
O- Outstanding
N-Nurturing
"As the parent of a child who benefited from your teaching experience, it is definitely just perfect for you. Congratulations. Thank you for all you do," Trustee Ann Perkins said.
More trustees spoke about Johnston’s work in the district and thanked her for it.
"Devon was my teaching partner for many years, and I can attest to her knowledgeable expertise, her nurturing, and her love for this district. Congratulations," Trustee Dana Wyatt said.
The SCSD2 Board of Trustees thanked Johnston and Reed for their dedication and service to the district and educating students.