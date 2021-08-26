SHERIDAN — Just five days before the start of the 2021-22 school year, Sheridan County School District 2 officials again updated the district’s policy for COVID-19 related issues.
SCSD2 Scott Stults updated the district board of trustees on the policy for the upcoming school year at the board’s meeting Aug. 9, stating that students would be encouraged, but not required, to wear a mask while attending classes, as well as when being bused to and from school.
With students set to return to school Aug. 31, district officials released an updated version of the policy late Wednesday afternoon, which now states masks are “strongly recommended” while in class and on school grounds, and while on a school bus. Visitors to school buildings and events are also “strongly recommended” to wear masks.
However, students participating in school-related activities, athletics and, as of Wednesday’s announcement, out-of-town bus trips will be required to wear masks, as well as adhere to return-to-play protocols if they test positive for COVID-19.
According to the SCSD2 policy, the return-to-play protocols are based on guidelines by the American Pediatric Association and include a progression from light activity to full participation for a student-athlete once the individual is symptom free.
“Our county transmission indicators have stayed the same the last two weeks,” Stults said regarding Thursday’s release of the updated policy. “Yet, after talking with Dr. (Ian) Hunter (Sheridan County Health Officer), due to the increase in COVID cases, he feels we need to now communicate that we are strongly recommending that students wear masks.
“It, of course, is still a choice,” he added.
Other modifications to the policy, also known as the Smart Start Plan, include allowing essential staff members who have had close contact with a positive COVID case to continue working, with the individual having to maintain proper social distancing and wear a mask. Persons who have tested positive for the virus in the past 90 days will not be required to quarantine after an exposure, with documentation of a positive test required.
Mitch Craft, assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment, said the changes were made as a result of the school district’s ongoing collaboration with county health officials.
“SCSD2 will continue to seek regular guidance from health officials and base all decisions on their feedback,” Craft said.
The complete, updated COVID-19 policy may be viewed on the school district’s website at scsd2.com/updated-covid-19-plan.