SHERIDAN — About 50 individuals from two Sheridan County School District 2 buildings have been sent home after district officials reported a “small concentration” of new COVID-19 cases, according to an announcement released late Tuesday.
SCSD2 officials reported positive COVID-19 cases recently occurred at both Highland Park Elementary School and Sheridan Junior High School. The announcement did not indicate when the cases were reported.
“With the guidance of local health officials, schools are conducting contact tracing and requiring close contacts of positive cases to quarantine for seven to 10 days,” said Mitch Craft, SCSD2 assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment. “Other schools will follow suit in the event that positive cases arise in their buildings.
District officials are strongly encouraging all staff and students to be aware of the current situation and consider wearing masks at school to avoid quarantines and contracting COVID-19 as they near the end of 2020-21 school year.
“We ask that families discuss this matter at home and make informed decisions, knowing the risk of quarantine is very real,” Craft said.
According to SCSD2 officials, those individuals who choose to wear face coverings and/or are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine. Staff and family members are also encouraged to resume home-screening each morning and avoid attending school if sick.
“COVID-19 is still present in our community and therefore the risks of contracting COVID-19 continues,” said Jennifer Graves, COVID-19 public information officer for Sheridan County Public Health.
“Public Health continues to see it impact entire families, which can span a few schools and businesses per family,” Graves added. “The more people who test for COVID-19, the more information we have to determine the spread of the virus.”
The report of the new COVID-19 cases comes about two weeks after all three Sheridan County school districts collaborated to request and then received an exemption to the state’s mask mandate, allowing staff and students to attend school without being required to wear protective masks.
“It is unclear at this time the degree to which masks played a specific role in the recent positive cases,” Graves said. “Per the school district, any staff member, student or parent may continue to wear a mask in school if they wish.
“Masks are one of multiple strategies to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Sheridan County Public Health urges people to stay home if they are sick, and to get tested if they come in contact with a COVID-19 positive individual or experience symptoms themselves,” she added.
At a special meeting Tuesday afternoon of the SCSD1 Board of Trustees at Big Horn High School, Superintendent Pete Kilbride informed board members that only one new case of COVID-19 had been reported in the district since it received the variance to the mask order.
“That was not school related,” Kilbride added.
Sheridan County School District 3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui said the school district is fortunate to have not had any new cases reported since mid-April.
Auzqui added SCSD3 continues to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including recommending students and staff wear protective masks.Family members of individuals attending SCSD2 schools are encouraged to contact their respective building principals if they have any questions.
“As we have shared many times, our primary objectives are to keep students and staff safe, keep schools open, and keep working families at work,” Craft said. “Please make the appropriate decision for your family at this time, knowing the risks involved.”