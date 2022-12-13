SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 retired Activities Director and community member Don Julian presented Phase II plans for the district’s Fifth Street property, formerly Holly Seed. 

SCSD2 asked the city of Sheridan to sponsor a State Loan and Investment Board grant for construction upgrades to complete the several-phased approach to updating the property gifted to the school district in February 2021. SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults said the district’s grant writer would complete all the necessary work for the ask and that no time or resources of the city’s would be used. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

