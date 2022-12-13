SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 retired Activities Director and community member Don Julian presented Phase II plans for the district’s Fifth Street property, formerly Holly Seed.
SCSD2 asked the city of Sheridan to sponsor a State Loan and Investment Board grant for construction upgrades to complete the several-phased approach to updating the property gifted to the school district in February 2021. SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults said the district’s grant writer would complete all the necessary work for the ask and that no time or resources of the city’s would be used.
In total, Stults said the project with both phases tallies up to between $4 and $6 million. The SLIB ask would come from the next allocation of $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. School districts — as well as joint powers boards — are unable to make the ask directly to SLIB. Because the city would be requesting the funds on behalf of SCSD2, that means the land would remain property of SCSD2 but the buildings would be owned by the city until SCSD2 pays for it.
The land itself was gifted by Janet and Homer "Scotty" Scott in February 2021 at a total of $1.4 million. Following private and public community outreach, respondents determined local foods and neighborhood enhancement as top priorities for the property, with economic development and youth sports and activities following closely, according to the community-wide assessment.
Phase I is already underway, said Mitch Craft — formerly the SCSD2 assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment and now a private, independent consultant — through a partnership with Rooted in Wyoming, a nonprofit dedicated to building and nurturing school and community gardens, utilizing the greenhouses on the property.
Phase II, which Julian presented Monday, includes a community center to include an event center for conferences, trade shows and expos; a 200-meter indoor track with seating for 1,000 or more spectators; and additional opportunities based on the needs of the district and the community.
One of the stakeholders in the decision-making process, Sheridan County Travel and Tourism's Shawn Parker, created an impact statement for the potential space, noting his office regularly fields requests for information from organizers looking to plan events, meetings and conventions in Sheridan County with a minimum requirement of a 10,000 square foot facility.
The impact statement estimated, based on average spending and length of stay calculated by Parker, that an indoor track meet would impact local spending by $268,800, with local tax benefits totaling $16,128 (totals do not consider venue ticket sales, concessions, merchandise sales or any other ancillary benefits that facility management might realize during and/or after an event, and the examples account for 75% of a grand total of economic impact to the community.)
"The potential economic benefits of a new multi-use recreation facility are clear, but not guaranteed, and remain subject to numerous factors not considered here," Parker wrote in his impact conclusion. "That said, this brief analysis has been created using conservative spending criteria."
Parker added he did not consider Sheridan County's continued growth, percent changes in annual spending in the tourism economy or potential expansion of room inventory with the building of new hotels and not including camping or private home rentals like VRBO or Airbnb.
Next steps include city council deciding whether to approve or deny the ask of SCSD2. However, SCSD2's project falls in line with other city projects city staff is seeking funding for from the same pot of money. Prioritization is critical, Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said, and Mayor Rich Bridger agreed after hearing from Sheridan Public Works Director Hanns Mercer about projects that were rejected for ARPA funding.
City attorney Brendon Kerns said in conversations with state folks helping administer funding said entities requesting funds may only receive funding for one project, which will compete with SCSD2's ask. Water and sewer projects were already funded through a specific ARPA grant, so Kerns also said infrastructure projects may not be funded over capital construction projects.
Bridger said he and council will consider prioritization and make a decision at a later date.
