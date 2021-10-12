SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 is seeking public input on the former Holly Seed property, located on Fifth Street just south of the Sheridan High School campus.
SCSD2 recently acquired the property thanks to a generous donation from Janet and Scotty Scott.
“We are so grateful for their gift and the future positive impact of this land on the district and community,” said Scott Stults, superintendent of schools.
The SCSD2 board’s Capital Construction Committee has set a goal to develop a collaborative vision for using the land to meet multiple school district and community needs. Public input will help with the process.
“It is essential to note that the district does not have any funding to dedicate to the construction or maintenance of a project,” Stults said, “and that any facility constructed on the property would need to generate enough revenue to pay for its upkeep.”
The public may offer input via a survey currently available on the district website. Results from the survey will be evaluated by the Capital Construction Committee over the coming months as part of its vision development process. The survey will remain open through Oct. 22.