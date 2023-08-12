SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 is continuing to receive donations of local beef as its food service team prepares for the 2023-2024 school year.
SCSD2 has been working with local ranchers for its “Ranch to School’’ program since 2021. Leslie Haberkern, food service manager for SCSD2, said she encourages cattle farmers to consider donating a cow or selling it to the district at a discounted rate.
Haberkern said over the past two years, the district has received a total of 32 local cows, totaling about 18,000 pounds of USDA-inspected ground beef. She said SCSD2 works with Western Heritage Meat Company to process cows that eventually end up on students’ school lunch trays.
“It’s really beneficial to the students to be able to have their beef come from within 10 miles of where they live and where they’re eating,” Haberkern said. “It’s good for them to understand where their food is coming from, and it’s just a better product that we can serve to the students. So we are continuing that.”
Before the “Ranch to School” program existed, Haberkern said SCSD2 purchased most of its meat from commercial vendors. But since its inception, the program has helped foster a mutually beneficial relationship between ranchers and Sheridan schools — ranchers get the satisfaction of knowing their beef is going to local students, and the district saves money on its food costs.
“I would say in the past two years, we’ve saved around $55,000 just on ground beef,” Haberkern said. “Generally, ground beef can be as low as $3 a pound … and if we’re getting the cows for free, we’ve saved a significant amount of money.”
Local ranchers Cori Enders and Todd Enders decided to donate a cow to SCSD2 last year to help out the district after their son began attending Sheridan Junior High School. Cori Enders said the process was smooth, and the goal of the donation was to raise awareness about the importance of agriculture and farming.
“We feel that by donating local ranch-raised beef that they are getting a better product than having to buy it from a distributor. We know what our animals have been fed and where they’re processed,” Enders said. “We want kids to learn where their meat comes from. It doesn’t just come from a grocery store — there are ranchers out there, and that’s how they make their living.”
But there’s more that goes on behind the scenes of feeding students than just the “Ranch to School” program — Haberkern said preparations for the upcoming year began months ago, when the district preordered truckloads of food that will soon be delivered to schools. She also said herself and SCSD2 kitchen supervisors often spend hours testing recipes, creating menus and training the district’s food service staff members. Kitchen staff often create small batches of new recipes at the beginning of the school year to see how they go over with students at mealtimes. If a food item proves popular, Haberkern said it typically gets added permanently to the menu. She said staff are always working to come up with meals that are both healthy and delicious. She even encourages people to come see — and taste — for themselves.
“I feel like school lunch and breakfast has come really far since our parents were at school, and I think myself and all of my staff really try to keep up with recipes that are going to be liked by students,” Haberkern said. “I try really hard based on our budget to do as many as from-scratch recipes as I can. If you’re a parent and you haven’t tried school breakfast or lunch, come to school, eat with your kids and try it out.”
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.