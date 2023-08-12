SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 is continuing to receive donations of local beef as its food service team prepares for the 2023-2024 school year.

SCSD2 has been working with local ranchers for its “Ranch to School’’ program since 2021. Leslie Haberkern, food service manager for SCSD2, said she encourages cattle farmers to consider donating a cow or selling it to the district at a discounted rate.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

