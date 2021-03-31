CLEARMONT — The issue of whether Arvada Elementary will be mothballed for up to three years, or possibly longer, is now in the hands of the State of Wyoming Facilities Commission.
That is after Sheridan County School District 3 officials held the last in what was a series of public informational meetings on mothballing the school March 24 in Clearmont.
“We didn’t have anyone show up,” said Charles Auzqui, SDSC3 superintendent.
The lack of attendance wasn’t an anomaly. According to Auzqui, a total of two people attended three previous meetings on the issue.
Auzqui said, however, he doesn’t view the lack of attendance as a problem or that it shows a lack of interest by district residents.
“This has gone for an entire year. It wasn’t all of a sudden,” Auzqui said. “There’s two perceptions you could have. People knew about it. They know we’d be mothballing the school. I’m going with the positive of the two.”
Arvada Elementary has sat unused for the 2020-21 school year and reportedly had an enrollment of just six students in the spring of 2020. That’s after averaging four to seven students in the years just prior.
While the building has sat empty, district officials have moved some of the equipment at Arvada to Clearmont as a budget saving measure.
With the series of public meetings now completed, Auzqui confirmed the district’s request to officially mothball the elementary school has been forward to state officials.
“It has been sent in,” Auzqui said, referring to the state Facilities Commission. “We’re trying to get on the agenda in May.
“It is a process,” he added. “Usually, it’s just for approval. I don’t see any hiccups.”
Once approved by the state, SCSD3 may keep the elementary school closed to students for up to three years, starting with the upcoming 2021-22 school year. After the three-year period, if officials sought to continue to mothball the building, the school district would be required to repeat the approval process.
While the state gets its say in whether the building is mothballed, the local school district retains control over the possible reopening of the building and the threshold of student enrollment needed to do so.