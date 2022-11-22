SCSD2
Marshall McEwens U.S. History class diligently works on a history project at Sheridan High School Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 officials expressed some frustration Monday to local legislators regarding a bill passed in 2022 that requires school districts to utilize specific literacy screening and intervention tools as outlined by the Wyoming Department of Education and implement professional development delivered or approved by the department.

"SCSD2 truly believes — and it's really grounded in evidence — that teachers, not programs or assessments, make the difference in learning for our students," said Kristie Garriffa, assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment at SCSD2.

