SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 updated the community on its response to COVID-19 in schools, including accepting antigen test results.
As of Dec. 3, nine SCSD2 students are positive with COVID-19. A total of 156 students have recovered and returned to school since the beginning of the school year.
In collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wyoming Department of Health, Sheridan County Public Health and local pediatricians, SCSD2 will now accept negative results from antigen — or rapid — tests for mildly symptomatic elementary students if the student is not experiencing high-risk symptoms and the test is conducted within zero to seven days of symptom onset.
Negative test results for elementary students who meet these conditions will allow students to return to school immediately. Students who have been exposed to a positive case and are not experiencing any symptoms will still be subject to quarantines. Health officials and providers will be monitoring this change closely to evaluate impact.
Public health and local pediatricians advise parents of secondary students, grades sixth through 12th, to avoid rapid or antibody tests when choosing to have their children tested for COVID-19. Instead, parents of students in grades 6-12 should request PCR tests, which are available at local pediatric offices and Urgent Care. Per direction from public health, SCSD2 schools will not accept results from a rapid or antibody test for secondary students.