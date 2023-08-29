SCSD2 Back-2-School 002.jpg
Students at Sheridan High School rush through the halls to find friends, their lockers or homeroom on the first day of school Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.

 File Photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — In an effort to help staff build stronger relationships with students who struggle in school due to trauma or abuse, Sheridan County School District 2 hosted a trauma-informed training session last week for the first time.

Missouri-based speaker and school mental health professional Josh Varner presented the training, and said data shows the number of children affected by trauma is higher than many people think. The aftereffects of childhood trauma can lead to students with behavioral issues, problems with learning and decreased life expectancy. It can also affect how children regulate emotions, engage with coursework and utilize executive functions like following rules and staying organized.

