SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County School District 2 board meeting July 7 highlighted the great lengths the groundskeepers have undergone to make sure all of the district’s buildings are kept in top condition. In addition to maintaining the grounds, the school district staff has been working toward finishing the renovations set in motion.
These renovations include the installation of new stairs and a plaza for Sheridan Junior High School, along with new bleachers for Sheridan High School. The current high school bleachers have been torn out of the gym, with the expected completion date for the new bleachers is Aug. 1. The stairs for the junior high have been completed, allowing for a safer route during winter.
The maintenance building is also undergoing a series of changes such as ventilation, heating and replacing of the garage doors. This is a large capital project, costing $876,359.
For the first time, the school district hired juniors and seniors to work on specialized teams. There are groups that work on maintaining the large lawns, fixing irrigation problems and painting the various schools.
All students had to go through an application process to be hired, including a job interview.
“This may be their first full-time job they have had and if you can remember back to the first job you had and what life lessons you learned,” Facilities Director Troy Decker said. “There is that transition from being a student to being a person who is actually getting paid an hourly wage.”
The painting crew, specifically, has been to Story, Highland Park Elementary, Sheridan High School and the administrative building to make the locations look new.
The district as a whole has decided on set colors to keep constant across all of the schools, with some accent colors teachers and the specific school can choose to spice up a room. Their whole goal is to maintain consistency throughout the district while letting each school shine in its own way.
The students that have been painting throughout the summer represent the John C. Shiffer Collaborative School and SHS.
“They work hard and they take pride in what they do,” Corrie Robbins said. “In those places like Highland (Elementary) where we did not get everything done, the kids wanted to go back to finish it in their free time.”
Robbins has been leading one of the groups, and said she’s enjoyed every second of their company.
The other side of the maintenance team is the grounds crew, led by Cody Englert.
Englert and his team have noticed a difficulty when maintaining the green spaces at the schools; however, they plan to complete whatever is needed to keep the buildings looking sharp.
Decker quickly discussed upgrading the current automation systems to fix problems with boilers, freezers and refrigerators before it can cause any damage.