SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 will present a grant application proposal to Sheridan City Council during the council’s work session Dec. 12 for the district’s Fifth Street property.
Mitch Craft — formerly the SCSD2 assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment and now a private, independent consultant — is working with the school district to ask the city to sponsor a State Loan Investment Board grant for capital projects. SLIB, through the Office of State Lands and Investments, has $50 million available under a Water and Sewer American Rescue Plan Act grant allocation. SCSD2 Director of Facilities, Safety and Logistics Troy Decker said Craft said he believes the Fifth Street project to fall under what is allowed in the grant allocations.
Decker said the substance of the presentation will explore the city’s willingness to sponsor the project, as only governmental agencies can request state funds.
Because the city would be requesting the funds on behalf of SCSD2, that means the land would remain property of SCSD2 but the buildings would be owned by the city until SCSD2 can pay for it.
“Like Kennon, like Weatherby (Sheridan Economic and Education Development Authority owns) the facility,” SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults said. “That can be transferred back to us as a facility through that process. As far as the maintenance, upkeep, that would be our responsibility, not the city’s responsibility. There would be no financial obligation on their part in order to be a sponsor for this.”
Like the other examples of SEEDA earning the grant for businesses, the business runs and maintains the facility but SEEDA owns it.
Following private and public community outreach, respondents determined local foods and neighborhood enhancement as top priorities for the property, with economic development and youth sports and activities following closely, according to the community-wide assessment.
Since then, the district moved forward in partnering with Rooted in Wyoming, a nonprofit dedicated to building and nurturing school and community gardens, in utilizing the greenhouses on the property.
“We look forward to seeing where our collaboration goes in the future,” Decker said. “It’s truly a very exciting collaborative process. We have many people involved in the community and many resources to seek and help us accomplish goals.”
Students from Sheridan High School educator Clay Christensen’s vocational/agriculture classes will pilot three methods of utilizing the greenhouses: EarthBox garden system, Ebb & Flow Hydroponic and Vertical Tower Hydroponic.
“We look forward to collaborating further with the district to get these greenhouses up and into total production for the most impact and benefit to our schools and community,” Rooted in Wyoming officials posted on the organization’s Facebook page Nov. 5.
In other news:
• The board elected Shane Rader as board chair, Arin Waddell as vice-chair, Ann Perkins as clerk and Dana Wyatt as treasurer.
• SCSD2 faculty and staff recognized several students for their work in the fall drama production; state champion athletes in the football team, No. 1 doubles girls tennis players and Lady Bronc golfer Samantha Spielman; head football coach Jeff Mowry earning head coach of the year for 4A; and music All-Northwest recognitions.
Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.