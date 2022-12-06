SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 will present a grant application proposal to Sheridan City Council during the council’s work session Dec. 12 for the district’s Fifth Street property. 

Mitch Craft — formerly the SCSD2 assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment and now a private, independent consultant — is working with the school district to ask the city to sponsor a State Loan Investment Board grant for capital projects. SLIB, through the Office of State Lands and Investments, has $50 million available under a Water and Sewer American Rescue Plan Act grant allocation. SCSD2 Director of Facilities, Safety and Logistics Troy Decker said Craft said he believes the Fifth Street project to fall under what is allowed in the grant allocations. 

