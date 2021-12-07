SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 tied for second among Wyoming’s large districts for ACT test results, exceeding the state averages in every testing category.
All juniors in high school must compete the ACT assessment as a graduation requirement. Comparing to the test’s top score of a 36, SCSD2 juniors’ composite scores averaged at 20.2 compared to the state’s 19.0.
Math and English proved strong subjects for SCSD2 juniors, as they ranked nearly two points higher than the state average, while reading and science students ranked 0.8 and 0.5 points above the state averages.
Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Assessment Mitch Craft said ACT scores remain imperative to determine student college readiness and financing post-secondary educational goals.
The 4A rankings puts Sheridan in a tie for second place in overall composite scoring, English and math, tied for third in science and fifth in reading. Craft said teachers complete trainings to learn how the test is designed, which helps teachers best prepare their students
John C. Schiffer Collaborative School redesigned its schedule to allow for math and English classes every day throughout the year rather than semester scheduling to maintain consistency for those two subjects.
WY-TOPP, Wyoming’s statewide testing module, scores continued to rank above state averages, as well, with clear strengths and areas of growth identified through the testing.
Administrators ask questions across the district when working to identify areas of celebration and focus, including:
1. Where do we see the highest/lowest levels of overall student achievement?
2. How do 2021 scores compare to those from 2019?
3. Is each individual class of students making growth from one year to the next?
Comparing 4A schools statewide, SCSD1 ranks first in third, fourth, fifth, ninth and 10th grade math; first in third, fifth, seventh, eighth and ninth grade English/language arts; and first in eighth and 10th grade science, with only fourth, eighth and 10th grade students testing in science.
In other SCSD2 news:
• All SCSD2 Board of Trustees leadership retained their positions for the upcoming year, including Trustee Susan Wilson as chair, Trustee Arin Waddell as vice-chair, Trustee Shelley Szmyd as clerk and Trustee Shane Rader as treasurer.
• Several students were recognized for sportsmanship awards through the Wyoming High School Activities Association, including Chance Larson for football, Luke Lawson for tennis, the Sheridan High School cheerleaders and the Sheridan High School volleyball team.
• Keaton Phipps was chosen as a French horn first alternate and Ryan Bosley was chosen as a trombonist for the National Association for Music Education's 2022 All-National Honor Ensembles. The two students also earned All-State band accolades.
• Jhett West earned All-American honors in livestock judging in Louisville, Kentucky and earned fourth in Creed Speaking at the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, in addition to earning grand champion beef at the Wyoming State Fair.