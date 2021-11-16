SHERIDAN — Masks will no longer be required, but strongly recommended, at Sheridan County School District 2 schools, effective Wednesday, Nov. 17.
"That is now a choice that students and staff may make based on the plan that is going forward," SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults said.
Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees approved lifting the mask requirement, 7-1, during a special meeting Tuesday at noon. Trustee Arin Waddell was the lone dissenting vote.
The decision comes after a Zoom meeting with Sheridan County Health Official Dr. Ian Hunter noted drastically dropping COVID-19 numbers.
The strong recommendation for masks replaces the requirement. Activities may include more stringent mask requirements, Stults said.
Sheridan County remains in red on the COVID-19 matrix, but the low percentage of positive cases in relation to all COVID-19 tests administered, low numbers of children contracting the virus and availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for children contributed to the decision.
The board voted in a special meeting Aug. 30 to enact the mask requirement for the following day, which was the first day of school for the district.
Stults said in the Nov. 16 meeting that the timing for instituting the mask requirement the day before school started was "far from ideal," but COVID-19 numbers increased drastically, resulting in trustees voting in mask requirements for school districts 1 and 2. Stults said Hunter said the masking in school districts helped keep COVID-19 cases down in the community.
Sheridan County School District 1 followed suit, enacting a requirement Sept. 1 to begin on the district's first day of school, Sept. 7. The board will consider lifting the mask requirement with new quarantine rules in place Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. at the Big Horn High School auditorium.
Stults said the decision was based on scientific and medical fact based on consultation from Hunter and the Sheridan County COVID-19 matrix.
In addition, Stults said mask shaming and mask bullying "is not OK and it will be addressed. It is unacceptable."
"Tolerance, acceptance and civility is something that we've learned through (the COVID-19 pandemic)," Stults said.
Administrative staff will continue to consult Hunter and medical professionals every two weeks to adhere to the needs of the community in case of another potential influx of COVID-19 positive cases in the Sheridan County community.