SHERIDAN — Students and staff at the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School celebrated the start of the 2021-22 school year in a new building, and now Sheridan County School District 2 officials are inviting the public to visit the new facility.
SCSD2 officials will host a dedication at the new school at 5 p.m. Oct. 19, with a community open house to follow from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Superintendent Scott Stults said the dedication will include comments by various district officials, as well as Nancy Schiffer, the widow of former state Sen. John Schiffer, for whom the school was named.
Prior to the construction of the new building, the collaborative high school occupied eight classrooms and three offices at Sheridan College while also using the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome for physical education courses and having access to a lunch room.
Many of the classrooms were previously used by the college’s science and agricultural departments.
That changed with the completion of the more than $8.8-million, 24,000-square-foot high school this summer.
According to Stults, about 70 students now attend the collaborative school with the new facility having an overall capacity of 116 students.
Stults said the added space will allow the new school to live up to its name, with the new facility potentially also serving students from Sheridan County School District 1 and Sheridan County School District 3, as well as Johnson County School District 1.