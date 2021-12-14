Christmas lights stock.jpg
SHERIDAN — Schools within Sheridan County School District 2 will host holiday concerts over the next several days. 

Each concert will feature local students performing with classmates for the holidays. 

Below is a schedule of upcoming events according to the school calendar:

Dec. 15

• Coffeen Elementary School, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Dec. 16

• Woodland Park Elementary School, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• Highland Park Elementary School, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• Sheridan High School Winter Band Concert, 6 p.m.

Dec. 17 

• Sagebrush Elementary School, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• Meadowlark Elementary School, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For more information, contact each individual school. 

