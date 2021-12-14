SHERIDAN — Schools within Sheridan County School District 2 will host holiday concerts over the next several days.
Each concert will feature local students performing with classmates for the holidays.
Below is a schedule of upcoming events according to the school calendar:
Dec. 15
• Coffeen Elementary School, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Dec. 16
• Woodland Park Elementary School, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
• Highland Park Elementary School, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
• Sheridan High School Winter Band Concert, 6 p.m.
Dec. 17
• Sagebrush Elementary School, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
• Meadowlark Elementary School, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
For more information, contact each individual school.