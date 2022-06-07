SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 will offer a preschool pilot program for Sheridan County 4-year-olds during the 2022-2023 school year. The program will provide child-directed and play-focused preschool for Sheridan County 4-year-olds to develop essential skills and prepare children for success in school, said SCSD2 Assistant Superintendent Rebecca Adsit.
“We’re just excited to offer a program in early childhood education and social-emotional development that provides an opportunity for children to learn to play,” Adsit said.
Initially approved by SCSD2 Board of Trustees during its March meeting, the pilot program will be open to all Sheridan County families with children who have turned 4-years-old by Aug. 23, 2022.
The program is intended to develop children’s skills — including communication and language skills, socialization and fine and gross motor skills — in a fun and supportive environment, Adsit explained. The program, she said, will be child- and teacher-led, meaning teachers will take cues from enrolled children in what skills may require further development.
In contrast to SCSD2’s K-12 education options, Adsit explained the preschool pilot program does have a cost: Eight-hour days at the preschool program will cost $40 per day while four-hour half-days will cost $25 per day. Preschool programs do not fit into traditional public K-12 funding models and require tuition costs as a result, Adsit said.
The program will also supply Sheridan County parents with a much-needed additional preschool option, Adsit explained. According to the latest data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Kids Count Data Center, 59% of young children in Wyoming, ages three and four, are not enrolled in nursery programs, preschool or kindergarten, compared to 52% across the country. These programs, the data indicate, can greatly improve school-readiness, particularly for at-risk youth. In past reporting by The Sheridan Press, local child care professionals have noted the high demand for child care in Sheridan County, as well as the challenges in hiring qualified staff due to low wages for child care workers.
“We’re excited to provide this opportunity for the children of the community and all of Sheridan County. We know there is a need,” the assistant superintendent said.
Two seasoned early childhood educators will lead the pilot program. SCSD2 hired Pepper Stevens to teach the pilot program at Woodland Park Elementary School. Stevens said she spent the last four years working in a developmentally inclusive preschool classroom at the Child Development Center and will receive a graduate endorsement in early childhood special education from the University of Wyoming this summer.
Meanwhile, at Highland Park Elementary, Lori Clark will serve as the pilot program preschool teacher. In addition to bachelor’s and master’s degrees in early childhood education, Clark has more than 20 years experience educating preschool-age children, working as a preschool teacher and director at Holy Name Preschool since 2001.
Both teachers said they are committed to the preschool pilot program’s philosophy of learning through play. Stevens and Clark agreed preschool-age children learn best — and develop the skills necessary for learning in kindergarten and beyond — through play and exploration. Clark explained she approaches teaching preschool by following the lead of the children in her classroom, choosing materials and establishing a classroom environment reflecting the interests, backgrounds, abilities and needs of the children in her care.
“I look forward to continuing to partner with families in Sheridan County as we encourage children to be excited about learning, increasing the probability of success in kindergarten and beyond,” Clark said.
SCSD2 is currently accepting applications for the pilot preschool program. You can access application materials at scsd2.com/preschool-program.