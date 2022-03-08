SHERIDAN —Sheridan County School District 2 Superintendent Scott Stults shared a plan to implement a pilot preschool program at one of two elementary schools to start in the fall.
The purpose of this program is not to challenge the existing programs in the community, Stults told the SCSD2 Board of Trustees Monday, but to provide an alternative solution for a growing demand.
Stults said he has visited many preschools in Sheridan and has received support from them. These programs often have a long waitlist, Stults said. In addition, there are at least 100 children on the waitlist for the YMCA preschool program. This pilot program would help to resolve this issue.
“This provides an opportunity for not only our students and teachers, but for individuals or families that are looking for preschool opportunities,” Stults said.
This program would help to build skills that many children learn from their parents and help to strengthen early learning implemented at home.
Stults said it could help with screening tests in kindergarten. These tests seek to assess a student’s strengths across an array of social, emotional and academic benchmarks.
“We’ve seen great success with that. Students are academically, socially and emotionally ready for kindergarten. That again provides them the opportunity to succeed,” Stults said.
This will be a tuition-based program like many of the programs in the area, Stults said.
Stults will continue to visit with district trustees to gather more information and interest for the program. More information will be available after the district board’s retreat and presented in upcoming district board meetings.
In other SCSD2 news:
• Two national merit scholars were recognized, Luke Lawson and Wayne Murdock. Lawson and Murdock will be eligible for scholarships provided by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation or other related business or college-based awards, earned by high school juniors scoring in the top percentile of their state in the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test. Those considered for merit awards were also based on academic performance and recommendation from their principal.
• Gretchen McCafferty was recognized by the Wyoming Association of Student Council for Student Council Advisor of the Year. McCafferty was nominated by her peers for this award. Since she has taken over the position of advisor, she has helped the Sheridan Student Council become one of the most active student councils in the state after many years of the student council opting out of state participation, Stults said.
• Wyoming Department of Health transmission indicators classify Sheridan County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate as low and the overall county transmission rate as moderate. Due to this report, updates to SCSD2’s COVID-19 plan removed the language of masks to accommodate the WDH report.
Board Chair Sue Wilson said April will be the last month there will be a COVID-19 update unless a significant change in the community prompts change to the plan.
• The district board approved the Redinger Technologies Scholarship, a $500 scholarship awarded to one high school student pursuing a business degree in the 2022-2023 academic school year.
“Once again, I am impressed by how people step in our community to help,” Trustee Ed Fessler said about the scholarship.
• Kindergarten enrollment rates remain low for the district, with 192 students registered for the 2022-2023 school year. Rebecca Adsit, assistant superintendent for SCSD2, said the district usually sees an additional 50 students enroll after registration. Registration for kindergarten will remain open until the beginning of the school year.
• SCSD2 received funding from an American Rescue Plan Homeless I grant totaling $29,459, U.S. Department of Agriculture School Meal Program — Supply Chain Assistance Funding for $56,484 and a Farm to Table grant totaling $10,000.
• Highland Park Elementary School’s kitchen will have a fan coil heating unit installed to replace the roof-mounted unit that only operates when the kitchen’s exhaust hood is running.
• Sheridan High School is currently soliciting funds to replace the current handrails at SHS gymnasium to meet Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations.
• Morrison Maierle is under contract to design, bid and perform construction on SHS turf. The turf on SHS’ football and soccer fields is set to be replaced and completed in summer 2023.
• Renovations for SHS performing art classrooms will begin in April and are expected to be completed summer 2023.