SHERIDAN — Already looking forward to the 2021-22 school year, Sheridan County School District 2 recently updated the Sheridan High School student handbook in an effort to provide an incentive for all students to succeed in the classroom.
According to Mitch Craft, SCSD2 assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment, “Friday Early Out” was previously developed as an incentive program where successful students were allowed to leave school an hour early. During the remaining time, those with Ds or Fs who might be struggling were required to stay so they would have additional time to catch up on schoolwork or work with a teacher on a particular subject matter.
SHS officials are changing the policy for the upcoming school year. One of the changes is the name of the policy, which is now “Friday Flex.”
The updated policy also focuses on who exactly will earn the incentive. Previously, students with Ds or Fs in a particular class or classes were required to stay to get help and make up work during the school day. Meanwhile, more successful students were allowed to be dismissed early.
The policy is being tweaked to not just focus on the grades of a particular student. Students with passing grades may also be required to stay, if a teacher deems it necessary.
Craft said the changes were needed to both address the perception of the policy, while also applying the policy in a more systematic fashion.
“Teachers will be able to require any student to stay,” he said. “Some students will stay. Some will still be able to go early.”
According to the updated policy, students who qualify for early release and their parents and/or guardians will be notified. Student attendance for each session will be verified. Messages will be sent to all parents on Thursdays to inform them of their student’s eligibility for early release.
Scott Stults, SCSD2 assistant superintendent for instruction and human resources, said the changes in the SHS handbook are intended to provide more support to students and increase the effectiveness of the Friday Flex program.
“This will provide another great opportunity to address (a student’s) needs,” Stults said. “I think we’ll definitely see a reduction in the number of students with Ds or Fs.”
A similar policy is already in place for students attending the John C. Schiffer Collaborative High School, with the idea of providing some students with more time to master key concepts.
“I appreciate the changes being made,” said Susan Wilson, chair of the SCSD2 Board of Trustees. “I think it will create a better perception.”