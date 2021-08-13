SHERIDAN — Just weeks before the start of the 2021-22 school year, Sheridan County School District 2 officials welcomed two new members to the district’s administrative team.
At the SCSD2 Board of Trustees meeting Monday, Superintendent Scott Stults introduced the district’s new facilities director, Troy Decker, and food service director, Leslie Haberkern.
The duo succeed Mathers Heuck and Molly Pecukonis, respectively.
“Mathers and Molly have moved on to other passions in their lives,” Stults said.
Decker brings plenty of experience to his new position, having worked in the state construction department for the last 12 years and as the facilities director for Laramie County School District 2 for more than four years.
He also knows his way around a classroom, having worked as an elementary school teacher and coach for a decade.
“I've been working with all 48 school districts from around the state,” Decker said. “This job came up and I thought it’d be a good opportunity to contribute and focus on the needs of a single district. … The physical amenities of a district, I think, has a huge impact on both students and staff.”
While more focused on “big picture” requests of school districts in working for the state, Decker added his job now is to focus on the intricate details and needs of SCSD2 facilities management. That includes the immediate completion of two projects, the construction of the new John C. Schiffer Collaborative School and upgrades to the agricultural wing at Sheridan High School.
At the same time, Decker is also now part of the planning for various upgrades to other district buildings, including Sagebrush Elementary School, Highland Park Elementary School, Sheridan Junior High School and the district’s maintenance facility, as well as renovations to the music department wing at SHS.
Although the school district features several newer facilities, Decker said the work of maintaining buildings never stops.
“No, no they do not,” he said. “There are other small things going on. Those always continue on.”
The husband, father of four and grandfather of six is not only settling into a new job but also a new community.
“It’s just enjoyable getting to know new people,” he said. “I’m a people person. I enjoy getting to know new people, helping them address their needs.”
Haberkern was also introduced at Monday night’s board meeting. The Michigan native earned a bachelor’s degree in public health from the University of Northern Colorado and worked as a district nutrition and food services coordinator prior to joining SCSD2.
Her work experience also includes three years as a child nutrition specialist for the Utah State Board of Education and five years as a health educator for the Salt Lake County Health Department.
“She was chosen due to her extensive experience in working with school districts and school breakfast and lunch programs,” Stults said. “I think we’ve found two more individuals I think will be outstanding members of our team.”