SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 officials are planning to roll out a survey of district residents this fall to gather additional input on the potential future development of the former Holly Seed facility on Fifth Street adjacent to Sheridan High School.
The district purchased the nearly 7.8-acre site after accepting a $1.4 million donation from Homer “Scotty” and Janet Scott in February. The property includes as many as five structures, including a main building with office space, a 4,000-square-foot shop, laboratory and three greenhouses.
With property in hand, the school board’s Capital Construction Committee, which includes four board members, hosted a series of stakeholder meetings starting in June.
According to district officials, administrative staff asked those attending the meetings, which were closed to the public, three basic questions, including their vision for the property, what would be the potential community impact of that vision and how could the vision be funded, knowing the district would be unable to contribute.
Tony Decker, SCSD2 facilities director, provided an update on the property to the district board of trustees at its regular monthly meeting Monday.
“The Capital Construction Committee continues with its objective of developing a shared vision for the Fifth Street property that meets multiple district and community needs,” Decker stated in presenting the report Monday. “As stated consistently in the past, the district has no funding available to construct or maintain any facility on the property.”
According to Decker, the committee met in late August to discuss next steps and asked district administrators to move forward on identifying consultants to research possible grant opportunities and to conduct a site assessment, as well as a public survey.
“We’ve done the focus groups,” said Mitch Craft, SCSD2 assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment. “The committee is very interested in expanding the circle of input to include people from the community.”
Craft added the effort could lead to a survey being conducted later this month or in early October, with district officials already in the process of creating the survey in ways to help collect “meaningful data.”
“We have been kicking around the questions we want to ask,” Craft said. “(But) we don’t have a start date yet.”
Craft added the survey would be “really easy to push out” to district families through messages to parents and by placing the survey on the district’s website. To gather additional input, however, he said might require the survey be advertised in local publications.
“All that is pending,” Craft said.
If possible, Decker added the findings would be presented to the full school board at its November and December meetings.