CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 announced finalists for the vacant superintendent position Tuesday.
Chase Christensen, Steven Priest and John Bruce will complete individual interviews as well as participate in public forums in the next two weeks.
SCSD3 Board of Trustees will meet in executive session in the Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School multipurpose room Jan. 31, Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. to interview candidates.
District patrons and staff will hear comments from each candidate, as well as ask questions of the candidates at a series of individual community forums, which will also take place in the multipurpose room from 6-7 p.m. on the following dates:
• Jan. 31, Chase Christensen
• Feb. 1, Steven Priest
• Feb. 2, John Bruce
Community members and staff have an opportunity to submit questions for the candidate in advance of each community forum online at bit.ly/3fWPxmp.