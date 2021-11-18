05-15-21 SCSD3 maintenance facility 1 DSC_0147.JPG
Sheridan County School District 3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui stands outside behind Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School Thursday, May 13, 2021.

 Dennis Mansfield | The Sheridan

CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 recently announced its first-quarter honor rolls. 

The lists include the honor roll, which features students who earned GPAs between 3.0 and 3.49, and the board of trustees honor roll, which features students who earned GPAs of 3.5 to 4.0.

The following students earned spots on the honor roll:

Seventh grade — Sara Betz, Patsy Graves and Colie Rodriquez

Eighth grade — Wyatt Holland and Chloe Mauck

11th grade — Vito Minick

The following students earned spots on the board of trustees honor roll:

Eighth grade — Skye Malli, Karly Peterson and Bronc Vineyard

Ninth grade — Ian Andreen, Dellana Michelena and Abigail Odegard

10th grade — Will Betz and Kamryn Michelena

11th grade — Shelby Fennema, Kadynce French and Chantel George

12th grade — Timber Buhr, Peityn Manor. Mya Simondi and Tamica Smith

