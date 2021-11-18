CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 recently announced its first-quarter honor rolls.
The lists include the honor roll, which features students who earned GPAs between 3.0 and 3.49, and the board of trustees honor roll, which features students who earned GPAs of 3.5 to 4.0.
The following students earned spots on the honor roll:
Seventh grade — Sara Betz, Patsy Graves and Colie Rodriquez
Eighth grade — Wyatt Holland and Chloe Mauck
11th grade — Vito Minick
The following students earned spots on the board of trustees honor roll:
Eighth grade — Skye Malli, Karly Peterson and Bronc Vineyard
Ninth grade — Ian Andreen, Dellana Michelena and Abigail Odegard
10th grade — Will Betz and Kamryn Michelena
11th grade — Shelby Fennema, Kadynce French and Chantel George
12th grade — Timber Buhr, Peityn Manor. Mya Simondi and Tamica Smith