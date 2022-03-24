achs school stock scsd3
Buy Now

A sign welcomes students into the building at Arvada-Clearmont High School Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

 Emily Simanskis | The Sheridan Press

CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 recently announced the names of students who earned spots on the school district's first semester and third quarter honor rolls.

Students on the Honor Roll earned GPAs of 3.0-3.49. Students on the Board of Trustees Honor Roll earned GPAs of 3.5-4.0.

The following students earned spots on the lists.

 

First semester Honor Roll

Seventh grade — Sara Betz, Patsy Graves, Colie Rodriguez

Eighth grade — Chloe Mauck, Tylynn Smith, Natalie Stoll

11th grade — Kadynce French, Vito Nimick

 

First semester Board of Trustees Honor Roll

Eighth grade — Skye Malli, Karly Peterson, Bronc Vineyard

Ninth grade — Ian Andreen, Dellana Michelena, Abigail Odegard

10th grade — Will Betz, Kamryn Michelena 

11th grade — Shelby Fennema, Chantel Goerge

12th grade — Timber Buhr, Peityn Manor, Mya Simondi, Tamica Smith

 

Third quarter Honor Roll

Seventh grade — Patsy Graves, Tessa Legerski, Colie Rodriguez

Eighth grade — Wyatt Holland

10th grade — Kamryn Michelena 

11th grade — Kadynce French

12th grade — Timber Buhr

 

Third quarter Board of Trustees Honor Roll

Eighth grade — Chloe Mauck, Karly Peterson, Bronc Vineyard

Ninth grade — Ian Andreen, Dellana Michelena, Abigail Odegard

10th grade — Taylor Gribble

11th grade — Shelby Fennema, Chantel George

12th grade — Peityn Manor, Mya Simondi, Tamica Smith

Recommended for you