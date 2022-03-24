CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 recently announced the names of students who earned spots on the school district's first semester and third quarter honor rolls.
Students on the Honor Roll earned GPAs of 3.0-3.49. Students on the Board of Trustees Honor Roll earned GPAs of 3.5-4.0.
The following students earned spots on the lists.
First semester Honor Roll
Seventh grade — Sara Betz, Patsy Graves, Colie Rodriguez
Eighth grade — Chloe Mauck, Tylynn Smith, Natalie Stoll
11th grade — Kadynce French, Vito Nimick
First semester Board of Trustees Honor Roll
Eighth grade — Skye Malli, Karly Peterson, Bronc Vineyard
Ninth grade — Ian Andreen, Dellana Michelena, Abigail Odegard
10th grade — Will Betz, Kamryn Michelena
11th grade — Shelby Fennema, Chantel Goerge
12th grade — Timber Buhr, Peityn Manor, Mya Simondi, Tamica Smith
Third quarter Honor Roll
Seventh grade — Patsy Graves, Tessa Legerski, Colie Rodriguez
Eighth grade — Wyatt Holland
10th grade — Kamryn Michelena
11th grade — Kadynce French
12th grade — Timber Buhr
Third quarter Board of Trustees Honor Roll
Eighth grade — Chloe Mauck, Karly Peterson, Bronc Vineyard
Ninth grade — Ian Andreen, Dellana Michelena, Abigail Odegard
10th grade — Taylor Gribble
11th grade — Shelby Fennema, Chantel George
12th grade — Peityn Manor, Mya Simondi, Tamica Smith