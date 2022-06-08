CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 recently announced the names of students who earned spots on the school district's second semester honor rolls.
Students on the Honor Roll earned GPAs of 3.0-3.49. Students on the Board of Trustees Honor Roll earned GPAs of 3.5-4.0.
The following students earned spots on the lists.
Honor Roll
Seventh grade — Tessa Legerski
Eighth grade — Skye Malli and Tylynn Smith
10th grade — Will Betz, Taylor Gribble, Willow Harriet, Kamryn Michelena
11th grade — Kadynce French
12th grade — Timber Buhr
Board of Trustees Honor Roll
Eighth grade — Chloe Mauck, Karly Peterson, Bronc Vineyard
Ninth grade — Ian Andreen, Dellana Michelena, Abigail Odegard
11th grade — Shelby Fennema and Chantel George
12th grade — Peityn Manor, Mya Simondi, Tamica Smith