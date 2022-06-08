ACHS graduation 4web.jpg

Arvada-Clearmont High School graduating senior Mya Simondi turns her tassel during the 2022 commencement ceremony Sunday, May 29, 2022.

 Courtesy photo | Dawn Knutsvig

CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 recently announced the names of students who earned spots on the school district's second semester honor rolls.

Students on the Honor Roll earned GPAs of 3.0-3.49. Students on the Board of Trustees Honor Roll earned GPAs of 3.5-4.0.

The following students earned spots on the lists.

Honor Roll

Seventh grade — Tessa Legerski

Eighth grade — Skye Malli and Tylynn Smith

10th grade — Will Betz, Taylor Gribble, Willow Harriet, Kamryn Michelena

11th grade — Kadynce French

12th grade — Timber Buhr

 

Board of Trustees Honor Roll

Eighth grade — Chloe Mauck, Karly Peterson, Bronc Vineyard

Ninth grade — Ian Andreen, Dellana Michelena, Abigail Odegard

11th grade — Shelby Fennema and Chantel George

12th grade — Peityn Manor, Mya Simondi, Tamica Smith

