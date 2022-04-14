CLEARMONT — The Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees is looking to thank its staff for the extra work they took on while following COVID-19 measures.
Trustees discussed Wednesday an application they had put in for a COVID stipend through the state. The one-time stipend would give 10-month employees $2,000, year-round employees $2,500, the new hire for the district $500, bus drivers $1,000 and coaches $100.
The stipend will cost $73,930.
“I know our staff has worked hard. We did temperatures before school and at lunch for a year and a half,” SCSD3 Superintendent Boyd Brown said. “We had a lot of extra stuff our staff members had to do. All our maintenance folks with the rounds that they had to do to make sure we’re sterilizing everything and our bus drivers making sure that when we had our kids wear masks, they were wearing masks.”
“So it’s an opportunity to tell them thank you for the work they did,” he added.
In other SCSD3 news:
• Students attending the Wyoming FFA Convention in early April received awards for Champion Chapter for Day of Community Service, Outstanding Model of Innovation for Building Communities and the Gold Star Chapter award.
• Arvada-Clearmont Junior High School head volleyball coach Seth Greear resigned.
• Arvada-Clearmont High School head boys basketball coach Cameron Spade resigned.
• Payton Vrbas was hired as ACHS head volleyball coach.
• Caleb Green was hired as the 7-12 vocational agriculture education teacher and Clear Creek FFA adviser. Green will also be providing professional development on the Perkins Grant, which is a federal grant that funds career and technical education initiatives in secondary and postsecondary schools across the country.
• SCSD3 is adding a new position for a full-time business office assistant/clerk to be filled before June 1.
• SCSD3 is looking to hire two positions before the start of the fall semester: high school head boys basketball coach and high school assistant volleyball coach .
• Charles Christensen, SCSD3 incoming superintendent, discussed a potential opportunity for a lighting upgrade grant through Wyoming Energy Fund. The $25,000 grant would help to reduce overall energy costs in the coming years, Christensen said.
• ACHS graduation is May 29 at 2 p.m. in the ACHS gymnasium.