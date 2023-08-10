CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 is spending approximately $102,000 on instructional support for teachers to support the implementation of its new strategic plan, which the board approved Wednesday.
The district agreed to a $102,200 contract with Side-By-Side Educational Consulting, an organization that provides various types of professional development training to schools. The contract is funded completely by the $675,000 Wyoming Believing in Literacy Together grant (WY-BILT) the district received in 2022.
At the district’s work session Wednesday, SCSD3 Superintendent Chase Christensen said two members of the Side-By-Side consulting team have recently been helping prepare district staff to follow a new instructional framework, which is a set of beliefs and instructional principles that a school shares.
The principles outlined in SCSD3’s framework include active engagement, positive culture and reading, writing and discussing. Christensen said the training Side-By-Side is providing to staff adheres to those principles and will ultimately help improve student outcomes, especially in literacy.
“I know one of our objectives was that teachers are able to take things directly from these couple of days and put it in their classroom next week. I think we accomplished that,” Christensen said.
SCSD3’s strategic plan focuses on increasing student achievement, preparing students for post-secondary opportunities and improving communication with community members. The plan outlines several ways staff and administration will use data, reports, audits and public input to reach those goals. Public input will primarily come in the form of quarterly community roundtables, surveys and weekly texts or emails to community members.
“This is actually kind of a celebratory moment. We’re about to take this vote on this plan,” board Vice Chair Wade Betz said moments before the strategic plan was officially approved. “There's been a lot of work and a lot of hours put into getting this in place and moving forward with it … it’s kind of exciting to see it on the agenda.”
Technology updates
The district is implementing a new mobile app this year, which SCSD3 Technology Assistant Director Jonathan Broersma said is an easily accessible resource for families looking for school-related information.
“This is going to be kind of a one stop-shop for everyone to see everything — from news, to live feed, the lunch menu, closures, announcements, notifications, it's all going to be within that app,” Broersma said. “I've heard some really good feedback from some of the parents and a couple of the students … that they really liked the app. It's just a good place for them to see what's going on here at school.”
The app is called "Sheridan County School Dist #3" and can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play.
Back-to-school anticipation
SCSD3’s first day of school will be Aug. 14. The district hosted an open house and community barbecue event Tuesday to welcome families back to school, and board members voiced appreciation for the work district staff put in this summer to prepare for another year of learning.
“I appreciate everything everybody does to get us ready to come back to school every year. There’s a lot of things that are seen and a lot of things that are not seen,” Betz said. “It takes the whole team to make it happen … I felt a kind of energy yesterday morning, like everybody was ready to do it. So that was good to see.”
