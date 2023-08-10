CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 is spending approximately $102,000 on instructional support for teachers to support the implementation of its new strategic plan, which the board approved Wednesday.

The district agreed to a $102,200 contract with Side-By-Side Educational Consulting, an organization that provides various types of professional development training to schools. The contract is funded completely by the $675,000 Wyoming Believing in Literacy Together grant (WY-BILT) the district received in 2022.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

