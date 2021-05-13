CLEARMONT — The Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees found a successor to outgoing Superintendent Charles Auzqui, at least for one month.
School board members unanimously voted to contract with Gerry Chase, a music teacher at Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School, to serve as acting superintendent from July 1 to Aug. 1 at the board’s regular monthly meeting Wednesday night at Clearmont Elementary School.
“This is as an acting superintendent, not an interim superintendent,” Auzqui said. “There’s a lot of misunderstandings about that.”
Auzqui, who also serves as the district’s K-12 principal, added Chase will be responsible for helping board members prepare for and conduct their July 15 board meeting. After the one-month period, Chase is expected to return to his teaching duties.
Meanwhile, the school district contracted with the Wyoming School Board Association to conduct a national search to find Auzqui’s successor.
According to Auzqui, the one-month contract with Chase will allow WSBA representatives to collect and review names of potential candidates who might serve on an interim basis during the upcoming 2021-22 school year or until a more permanent replacement is found.
The candidate search is planned to begin in earnest later this fall, with the hiring of the district’s next dual-role superintendent and principal most likely not to occur until February or early March 2022.
“It should be a pretty smooth transition,” Auzqui added.
The vacancy atop the SCSD3 administration was created when Auzqui, who joined SCSD3 in 2006 as a principal and was later promoted to also serve as superintendent in 2013, agreed with Johnson County School District 1 on a two-year contract April 29 to become its next superintendent.
As well as providing a short-term solution, Chase also brings previous experience as an administrator to the table.
According to news reports, Chase served as a principal in Big Piney and Hanna and then superintendent of the Sublette County School District. Chase later served as the top administrator for Johnson County School District 1, the same position Auzqui resigned to take as of July 1, from 2014-18.
“We should be thankful to Dr. Chase for being willing to help us out at this juncture,” said board Clerk Wade Betz.
“I’m excited,” added Amy Vineyard, chair of the SCSD3 board.