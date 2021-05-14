CLEARMONT — The adoption of a preliminary budget plan for the 2021-22 school year by Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees came with good news and a warning.
After operating during the current school year with a budget of about $3.9 million, the district board accepted a reduced general fund budget of $3.6 million for the upcoming school year Wednesday.
Superintendent Charles Auzqui said, however, the news of the preliminary budget could have been worse, as district officials planned to cut the budget to $3.3 million or even further, due to potential cuts proposed at the state level. When the Wyoming Legislature failed to reach a compromise on the cuts, leaving the existing funding model in place, SCSD3 officials were able to stave off additional reductions.
“The reality is we’re in a really good place,” Auzqui said. “(But) there’s still reductions that will be happening. There’s still cuts coming.”
While not needing to enact deeper cuts now, Auzqui added state lawmakers will most likely again try to address long-term budget shortfalls in the next budget cycle. That, in turn, will cause school districts like SCSD3 to cut their budgets.
“It’s a great time to ask some questions,” he said. “We’re just prepping you.”
Wade Betz, SCSD3 board clerk, said the school district could go ahead and adopt a budget with the additional $300,000 in cuts now by working with teachers and staff on compromises over insurance benefits.
Instead, Auzqui proposed potential options to trim the budget in the future. Those include a reduction in staff by combining two paraprofessional positions and changes in the structure of the district’s front office, as well as reducing each school sport to having just one paid coach and requiring student-athletes to pick up some of the meal costs on extended trips.
Considering projected participation numbers, SCSD3 Activities Director Jennifer Betz said having more than one paid coach per sport “is overkill” and that having “it’s still a pretty good coach-to-student ratio.”
Under the plan, head coaches would still be able to have volunteer assistants.
Misty Moore, the school board’s vice chair, said she thinks it’d be wise for SCSD3 to explore such an option and might even be beneficial in the long run.
“I’d love to see this program take off. I think it would help parents understand what goes into those programs,” she said. “It would be really powerful for our community.”
In another proposed change, student-athletes would be required to pay for “their first meals out” on extended trips to various sporting competitions.
Board members seemed to agree this would help reduce the overall cuts of such trips to the district.
“I think it’s a good direction to go in,” said Amy Vineyard, board chair.
“I’d like to see us explore this some further,” board member Wade Betz added.
Betz also said such cuts will hopefully provide a message to district residents of the financial realities SCSD3 could face in the future.
“It’s time for a reality check for everyone,” he said. “They can do all this without spending all that money. … Changes are going to have to be made.”
With school districts having to adopt a preliminary budget by May 15, SCSD3 was the last of Sheridan County’s three K-12 school districts to do so.
SCSD2 adopted its $71.2-million preliminary budget May 3 and the SCSD1 board approved a nearly $18-million plan at its May 11 meeting.
School districts must adopt final budget plans for the upcoming school year by the third Wednesday of July.