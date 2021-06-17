CLEARMONT — With outgoing Superintendent Charles Auzqui set to leave in two weeks, the Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees moved to provide the local school district with leadership for the next year while the board conducts a search for Auzqui’s successor.
The school board voted unanimously at its regular monthly meeting Monday on contracts for Jerry Chase and Boyd Brown.
Chase, a music teacher at Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School, will serve as the district’s acting superintendent from July 1 to July 31, with Brown then serving as interim superintendent from Aug. 1 to the official end of the 2021-22 school year June 30, 2022.
Both have previous experience as superintendents. Brown served as the top administrator for Laramie County School District 1 and, prior to that, as the superintendent of the Campbell County School District.
Under terms of the two contracts, Chase will receive a salary equal to one-twelfth of $113,000 and Brown will receive remaining funds budgeted for the position.
The hirings will allow the school board to start a nationwide search for Auzqui’s replacement later this year, with Auzqui set to step down from his duties at SCSD3 effective June 30 and start his new job as superintendent of Johnson County School District 1 the following day.
SCSD3 officials have contracted with Wyoming School Board Association consultant Brian Farmer to help conduct its superintendent search.
According to Farmer, SCSD3 will continue with the hiring process by advertising for the vacancy starting around October and to keep the application period open through early January. Once the application period is closed, the school board could conduct interviews in late January or early February and select a winning candidate shortly afterward.