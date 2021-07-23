CLEARMONT — The Sheridan County School Board 3 Board of Trustees acted to give one supervisor a pay increase to correct a possible oversight, while delaying a districtwide salary study until they see what state legislators do next year.
Board members unanimously approved a $1.84 an hour increase for the district’s transportation supervisor Josh Johnson at their regular monthly meeting Wednesday. According to district officials, Johnson was being paid less per hour than the bus drivers he managed.
Greg Rohrer, SCSD3 business manager, said the increase would set the transportation supervisor’s base pay rate at $16.82 per hour, about $1 an hour more than the drivers. Johnson’s final salary for the upcoming school year could increase slightly, Rohr added, once his experience is taken into consideration.
Rohrer and acting Superintendent Jerry Chase informed board members Wednesday night that the issue had just recently come to their attention. Chase said he didn’t have time to do a more thorough study of district salary scales prior to the meeting but wanted to address the situation before Johnson signed his contract for the 2021-22 school year.
“It fell through the cracks,” said Wade Betz, SCSD3 board clerk of the salary disparity, adding district officials need to examine the issue further to make sure the school district offers competitive salaries for all its staff members. Otherwise, he said the district could fail to retain employees or attract new ones.
“You have to have everybody to run a school,” Betz said. “I don’t want to be looking for a transportation supervisor here shortly.”
Due to budget limitations, Betz said he’s aware that SCSD3 might not always be able to offer the same or better pay scales as other districts but that “we should stay close.”
Chase, who is serving as acting superintendent through July 31, told board members he did try to quickly look into the situation but struggled to find an exact comparison with other similar school districts.
“It’s just one of those things,” Chase said afterward. “You can’t compare apples to apples. I couldn’t find one with our situation.”
According to Chase, smaller school districts, like SCSD3, often have supervisors covering multiple roles and extra duties, making a direct comparison difficult.
In finding a positive in the situation, Chase said correcting the salary disparity brought the issue of conducting a salary study to the board’s attention, Chase said.
“That’s something that needs to be checked into further,” he said. “It’s on the radar.”
With Boyd Brown set to take over as interim superintendent starting Aug. 1, SCSD3 Board Chair Amy Vineyard said the school board needed to act in a timely manner and approve the pay increase.
“With a new (interim) superintendent coming in, there’s so much on his plate at the beginning of the year, and I want the school year to go well and for him to keep us moving forward in a productive manner,” Vineyard said. “The salary we changed was making less than the workers they were supervising. That’s not the case with the other supervisors.”
As far as conducting a salary study, Vineyard said it might be best to do so once state lawmakers complete the next biennial education budget next year.
“We also have to see what our legislators are planning to do financially,” she said. “So to put this project on hold for now and wait until we have the information needed to move forward I feel is a smart move for the board and the administrators.”