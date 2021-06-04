CLEARMONT — The Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees voted to approve Boyd Brown as interim superintendent to fill in for outgoing Superintendent Charles Auzqui at a special meeting Thursday.
After more than an hour-long executive session behind closed doors, board members voted unanimously on a contract with Gerry Chase to serve as acting superintendent from July 1-31.
Chase, a music teacher at Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School, has previous experience as an administrator, serving as a principal in Big Piney and Hanna and then superintendent of the Sublette County School District. He also later served as the top administrator for Johnson County School District 1 — the same position Auzqui resigned to take as of July 1 — from 2014-18.
According to the board’s motion on Chase’s contract, he will be paid one-twelfth of the salary of the interim superintendent. Chase will have to wait, however, to find out exactly how much that will be.
In a second action item Thursday, board members voted unanimously to allow the board’s chair, Amy Vineyard, with assistance from the Wyoming School Board Association consultant Brian Farmer, to enter negotiations with Boyd Brown to serve as the interim superintendent from Aug. 1 to June 30, while district officials conduct a national search for Auzqui’s successor.
Like Chase, Brown is also a former superintendent, having reportedly served as the top administrator for Laramie County School District 1 and, prior to that, as the superintendent of the Campbell County School District.
Brown won Wyoming Superintendent of the Year in 2017 and has served as president of the Wyoming Association of School Administrators.
Vineyard said the local school board considered three candidates for the interim role.
“I feel like all three interviewees did really well with great resumes,” Vineyard said. “The choice was difficult but the Dr. Brown, to me, just had the best interview.
“It is nice to have someone almost in place,” she added.
According to Auzqui, board members could act on Brown’s contract with the district at their upcoming regular monthly meeting June 16.
SCSD3 officials started their search for the district’s next superintendent and principal just days after Auzqui, who was hired as the principal of the Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School in 2006 and promoted to superintendent in 2013, announced his resignation May 3.
At a May 5 special meeting, board members agreed to a $6,500 contract with Farmer to help conduct a national search.
“The process has been very thorough and very informative,” Vineyard said. “The WSBA has been there every step of the way and very supportive.”
According to Farmer, SCSD3 will continue with the hiring process by advertising for the vacancy starting around October and to keep the application period open through early January. Once the application period is closed, the school board could conduct interviews in late January or early February and select a winning candidate shortly afterward.