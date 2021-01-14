CLEARMONT — In its meeting Wednesday evening, Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees approved beginning the process to pursue mothballing Arvada Elementary School.
The unanimous approval allows SCSD3 administration to begin the process of mothballing the school, which essentially means allowing more time to make permanent decisions on what to do with the building.
“Mothballing allows us to stay in limbo,” SCSD3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui said. “It would allow us to keep some kind of funding for the maintenance and service of the building, but you do have a window of three years before you have to request it again.”
Mothballing is an option in which school facilities would remain open for community needs even though a school year with teachers and students would not occur. Discussions started in spring 2020, when Arvada school had only six students enrolled and no guarantee of more attending from the area.
Due to COVID-19, the Arvada school has no students this year; the family whose children would have attended that school opted to homeschool this year.
“Theoretically we need to have this happen so we can get the funding for that maintenance,” SCSD3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui said.
The facility’s lack of use is technically on the books already this year, Auzqui said, as the average daily membership, or number of students enrolled in a school, equalled zero. The ADM is partially used as a funding tool for a school district.
The unanimous approval included allowing administration to plan a few community meetings and a meeting with the School Facilities Commission.
Auzqui, along with SCSD3 Business Manager Greg Rohrer, will plan and facilitate community meetings to discuss the potential mothballing and a meeting with the School Facilities Commission. The School Facilities Commission was established in 2002 when the 56th Legislature enacted House Bill 0043. It was created to ensure adequate and equitable K-12 educational facilities throughout the state, according to the Wyoming State Construction website. The commission consists of seven voting members who are appointed by the sitting governor and approved by the Legislature. In addition to the voting members, the state Superintendent of Public Instruction serves in an ex officio, nonvoting capacity. Each appointed member serves a four-year term.
The commission’s vision is to provide support for building and maintaining schools and to partner with school districts to “ensure the efficient, flexible and responsible flow of funds to build and maintain cost-effective, adequate and equitable school facilities that best serve the needs of Wyoming students,” the website reads.
Administration will now begin organizing meetings for community input on the matter.