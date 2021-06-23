CLEARMONT — Less than a week after voting on a recommendation to hire paid assistant coaches at their regular monthly meeting, the Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees voted again on the same issue at a special meeting Tuesday night.
Board members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve “administration’s recommendations to retain or advertise, interview and hire an assistant coach if the athletic program has eight or more students.”
The action quickly redefined the guideline on assistant coaches, after the board voted 3-2 at its regular monthly meeting June 16 to put the number of participating student-athletes at 11 before administrators were to consider hiring paid assistant coaches for a particular athletic program.
The original recommendation by district administrators, first discussed at the June 16 meeting, was to set that number at 12 or more.
The vote Tuesday came after a more than 90-minute executive session and with little debate. Although Misty Moore, the board’s vice chair, said the primary reason in defining when assistants would be hired in a paid capacity was due to budgetary reasons.
“I just want to make this clear,” she said. “This is a recommendation.
“It is just that. It’s a recommendation, not a policy.”
Moore added she also hoped that district staffers would continue to look to address issues in a creative fashion in the future to come up with more positive outcomes.
“We’re going to have to approach our extracurricular activities creatively,” she said. “I think we missed an opportunity in that regard.”
With SCSD3 spending about $160,000 annually on athletic programs at Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School, outgoing Superintendent Charles Auzqui said the guidelines on hiring were needed to help provide more efficient ways of operating such programs.
The overall budget for the district was about $3.9 million for 2020-21 and was reduced to $3.6 million for the upcoming 2021-22 school year. Though, Auzqui and other officials have warned the board of the potential of substantial cuts at the state level in the next biennial budget plan.
At the start of the meeting, Amy Vinegard, SCSD3 board chair, defended Auzqui and the recommendations made by district administrators.
“Charles has always been about what is best for the kids,” she said. “If I have heard this statement once, I have heard it a million times.
“He understands that to do what’s best for the kids he has to have a quality, trained staff. He has built a school that has exceeded any standard. … More parents are bringing their kids to our school each year for the simple fact that this school is about creating successful kids. Charles is a big part of that.”
Vineyard said the statement was in response to comments she’s recently heard from community members.
“Charles does an amazing job as the superintendent and has always been about what’s best for kids and informing his board on the upcoming issues,” she said. “Sometimes those statements need a response.”
At Tuesday night’s special meeting, board members also voted to accept the resignations of three coaches, including high school head volleyball coach Danette Brinkerhoff, high school assistant volleyball coach Chelsea Sloat and junior high head boys basketball coach Cody Ramsay.
After the meeting, Vineyard added she looked at the newly approved guidelines as a type of pilot program, with the board and district administrators being able to re-evaluate the situation after the upcoming school year and consider other options, such as co-oping athletic programs with neighboring school districts, if necessary.
“That’s a difficult decision for us to make at the moment,” Vineyard added of co-oping the athletic programs with other school districts. “A lot of discussion needs to happen and personally I feel it’s better to have a coach in our district coaching our kids.”