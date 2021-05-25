CLEARMONT — Officials at Sheridan County School District 3 can finally say the district isn’t the only one in Wyoming without a track.
Elementary students and staff at the Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School gathered on the school’s new outdoor track Monday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the annual fun field day for K-6 students.
According to SCSD3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui, the $500,000 track located behind the school was completed just prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year. Though, the overall project is still ongoing.
The district board of trustees approved a winning bid of $146,000 for the construction of a 40-by-56 foot maintenance building and storage facility immediately adjacent to the school and track. Auzqui said uses for the building will include the storage of track and field equipment.
“Really, it’s been an eight-year project,” Auzqui added. “We were the last district in the state to get a track.”
There was a reason SCSD3 didn’t have a track for years.
“We never had the land,” Auzqui said. “We were landlocked.”
First, he said, the district had to secure enough property on which to build a track. That occurred when an adjacent property owner sold part of a lot.
Then, they needed funding. According to Auzqui, the state originally approved about $150,000 for a track but that was far short of what was required. That sent district officials back to working with the state to secure additional funds, further delaying the project.
“A full-size track can cost between $1.2 million and $1.5 million,” he said.
Even today, SCSD3 doesn’t have a full-size track. Instead, it’s about half the size of a standard outdoor track facility and includes just four lanes, not enough for the school to host a track and field meet or for high-school competitors to use to qualify for the state championships.
“It’s a half track,” Auzqui said. “It’s the same size as an indoor track.”
Still, it’s a big improvement over the sand-based track that was once there.
Amy Vineyard, chair of the SCSD3 board and former A-C student, said she remembers having to run on the old track. The state of the track was such that competitors in distance events, such as the 3200-meter run, would practice by running on a nearby county road.
“There were a lot of holes, issues with it,” Vineyard said of the old track. “I wish we’d have had this when I was younger. This is great.”
Vineyard also touted the benefits of having the new track, including not having to bus student-athletes to Buffalo to practice on a track there.
“It saves money all the way around,” she said. “It’s a benefit for our kids to be able to practice on something like what they’d compete on. Plus, we get to practice more.”
The new track also allowed the school to host what’s become an annual fun-field day for elementary students to be held just yards away from their classrooms in Clearmont.
Sarah Walker, manager of the Clear Creek Recreation District, which helps to host and organize the event, said students were transported to Buffalo the first two years of the field day. The event was then moved to the recreation district’s facility in Clearmont and now finally to the new track.
“We wanted to make it like a real field day,” Walker said of the fun-filled outing that included such events as a 50-meter dash, mini hurdles, long jump, shot put, arrow throw, three-legged race, potato sack race, egg relay and the always popular hot lava relay.
“They’re able to stay here now,” Walker said.
“This is fun,” Vineyard added. “It took a long time to get it. It was a lot of work … but we got it. It’s good to have it for the kids.”