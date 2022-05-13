CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees hosted its monthly meeting Wednesday.
Here’s a breakdown of the meeting:
• Kindergarten teacher Brittany Murnion resigned.
• The board of trustees approved a 2022 summer resolution allowing Interim Superintendent Boyd Brown and Business Manager Greg Rohrer to issue and release warrants, accept or reject bids or contracts and conduct the day-to-day business of the district from May 12 to June 30. This resolution will allow incoming Superintendent Charles Christensen and Rohrer the same rights starting July 1.
• SCSD3 Activities Director Jennifer Betz discussed the rising number of SCSD3 students participating in sports. To meet the need for a large girls volleyball team, SCSD3 is looking for an assistant coach.
Staff is looking to fill the positions over the summer and for potential head and assistant coaches to start in August.
• The board approved a one-time bonus for all current employees.
• Joslyn Schiffer-Camino was awarded the Certified Staff Person of the Year. Staff said Camino did a “wonderful job with the first- and second-grade students.” Camino was commended for having a positive outlook.
• Jolene Poppenga was awarded the Classified Staff Person of the Year. Poppenga was noted as being “the woman who helps to hold the school together” and a “smiling face” in the office to everyone that walks in. Poppenga is said to always be helpful.
• The board approved the 2022-2023 propane contract with the Big Horn Co-Op and Marketing Association for $1.75 per gallon up to 50,000 gallons for the district’s propane needs.
• Arvada- Clearmont High School graduation is May 29 at 2 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.