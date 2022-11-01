SHERIDAN — Every academic year for a week, elementary students are brought into a separate room one by one to take a benchmark test with their teacher.
For 10 minutes, teachers ask the student to read paragraphs of a text aloud and answer comprehension questions related to the passage.
While a teacher is testing the students, a substitute teacher watches the rest of the class. While this method may seem effective, it disrupts learning for the entire class, fifth- and sixth-grade teacher Jonathan Broersma said.
Instead of spending multiple hours testing students, Sheridan County School District 3 has partnered with Measures of Academic Progress Growth to shorten that process to 30 minutes total, Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School Principal and SCSD3 Superintendent Chase Christensen said.
The first test through MAP Growth was taken a few weeks ago. Fifth-grade student Callie Odeard said she thoroughly enjoyed the varying passages and stress-free environment.
“The students had their reservations at the start because they were going to read all at the same time; however, I have noticed that the students like this method way more,” Broersma said.
During the test, the program relays directions to each student, asking them to read paragraphs out loud so the program can measure the accuracy and their word count per minute. The students wear noise-canceling headphones with a microphone, only picking out the individual student’s voice.
Every response is recorded and available to their teachers, allowing them to replay the recording when needed. The program also provides a list of suggestions for the student to advance to the next level. Sometimes students are on the verge of making a higher level, so teachers can access the recording and decide whether to advance the student.
In addition to a general reading fluency test, there is an adaptive oral fluency assessment that allows teachers to find specific holes in students’ ability to further academic achievement.
For teachers suspecting dyslexia, there is a dyslexia screener built into the program.
The results of the test are available within 24 hours.
School administrators organize testing to occur four times a year, but Christensen said shorter versions of the test are available more frequently as needed.
The new method first sprouted as a result of the need for more information.
“Our staff felt a need to get more information for the students’ education,” Christensen said.
To be able to analyze the data correctly, the staff has a training scheduled to help understand the data as well as the instructional planning the programming provides.
Through the new method, Christensen has seen great scores, reflected on the various Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress results. Christensen said he hopes to be able to continue using the program and utilize its functions further in the future.
