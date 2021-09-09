CLEARMONT — Unlike the other two public school districts in the county, Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees will not be requiring staff and students to wear masks while in school, at least not yet.
SCSD3 interim Superintendent Boyd Brown told the board at its work session Wednesday he would not be seeking any modification of the district’s Smart Start Plan, despite both Sheridan County School District 1 and 2 recently approving mask requirements.
Brown said the decision to not update the school district’s COVID-19 guidelines comes after consulting with Sheridan County Health Department officials, including Dr. Ian Hunter.
“(Dr. Hunter) recognizes we have a different situation out here,” Brown said. “We have smaller class sizes and are able to social distance.”
Brown added SCSD3 officials will continue with current COVID-19 protocols to mitigate the spread of the virus by conducting temperature checks twice a day, encouraging students and staff to wash their hands, sanitizing and fogging classrooms, and social distancing when possible.
“We’re doing what we need to do to keep people safe,” Brown said. “I think we’re doing a very good job with that. … I feel very comfortable moving forward with where we’re at.”
While saying she understood she is probably the minority opinion on the five-member school board, SCSD3 Vice Chair Misty Moore questioned why the district wouldn’t follow the recommendations of local health officials and consider a mask requirement to better help protect students.
“We’re all feeling angst on this issue,” Moore said. “That is the risk we take on when we don’t require the additional step of requiring masks.
“This school is the only place we’re making policy for,” she added. “How do we make it the safest environment possible?”
Indeed, Moore was alone in her opinion. Board Clerk Wade Betz said he would not vote in favor of a masking requirement.
“Until I’m forced to mandate something on this board, I will not be for mandating it,” Betz said.
“I just feel it’s up to the parents,” added Chris Schock, SCSD3 board treasurer. “If they want to wear a mask, do it. If they don’t want to wear a mask, don’t.”
Betz , like Schock, said not requiring masks was not a statement by the board not to wear them, if a student, staff member or visitor feels the need to do so.
“I don’t hold a grudge with someone who wants to wear a mask,” he said.
Later, during the board’s regular monthly meeting, board members had another lengthy discussion before approving a pair of resolutions opposing Critical Race Theory. The first of the two resolutions, first introduced by Trustee Trinity Lewis, is a statement by the SCSD3 board that CRT would not be taught at the Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School, with the second being forwarded to the Wyoming School Board Association for consideration at its upcoming meeting in Casper in mid-November.
According to Lewis, passing the resolution was a chance for the local school board to lead on the issue while also supporting Wyoming State Superintendent Jillian Balow, who in May issued a statement saying she was alarmed over efforts by federal officials to encourage school districts to use the curriculum related to author Ibram X. Kendi and the New York Times “1619 Project.”
“I think it’s a no-brainer,” Lewis said. “I’m really excited to be part of this.”
Both resolutions were passed by 4-1 votes during the board’s regular monthly meeting Wednesday, with Moore casting the dissenting vote.
“It wasn’t pertinent to our school district at this time,” said Moore, who was absent at the board’s previous work session when the resolutions were discussed. “I wanted to stay out of it.”
By approving the resolution, Moore also warned the board could be meddling in the daily classroom plans of local teachers who might inadvertently have items related to CRT in their classrooms or included in their lesson plans.
“I think we’re putting our teachers at risk,” she added. “I think this is dangerous territory with this (resolution). We’re fine without it.”
Betz again disagreed with Moore.
“(CRT) is a terrible thing to teach your kids,” Betz said. “The reason racism is still alive in this country is we can’t let it go.”
When asked to comment by SCSD3 board Chair Amy Vineyard, Jennifer Betz, social studies teacher and activities director at Arvada-Clearmont, said she did not feel the board resolution would restrict her in addressing such issues as slavery and the Civil Rights Movement with her students.
“Like it or not, there’s the good, the bad and the ugly,” she said. “(Approving the resolutions) does not mean we cannot talk about the bad things in American history. … We have to talk about it so we can learn from that.”