SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County School District 3 board plans to mothball Arvada Elementary School for another three years after its current mothball status expires in 2024.

Arvada Elementary has not been open for educational purposes and regular school days since spring 2020. It served kindergarten through fourth grade students, and six children attended the school at the time.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

Education/sports reporter

By Caroline Elik | caroline.elik@thesheridanpress.com

Caroline is a native of Alton, Illinois and moved to Sheridan in May 2023. She graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in political science.

