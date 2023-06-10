SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County School District 3 board plans to mothball Arvada Elementary School for another three years after its current mothball status expires in 2024.
Arvada Elementary has not been open for educational purposes and regular school days since spring 2020. It served kindergarten through fourth grade students, and six children attended the school at the time.
At the conclusion of the 2019-2020 school year, fourth grade students graduated and moved to Clearmont Elementary, which teaches kindergarten through sixth grade. The remaining students at Arvada Elementary were unenrolled by their parents for the 2020-2021 school year in favor of homeschooling during the pandemic. This left the building with no students to serve. The only teacher at Arvada Elementary was transferred to Clearmont Elementary.
This prompted the SCSD3 board to vote unanimously in spring 2021 to mothball the facility for a period of three years. The district held community meetings in Arvada and Clearmont to discuss the decision with the public in the months prior to the vote.
“Mothballing” means the district is authorized to continue upkeep on the building even though it is not in use. SCSD3 must resubmit a mothball request to the Wyoming School Facilities Commission after the first three-year period is up for the commission to continue funding the maintenance costs of Arvada Elementary. SCSD3 Business Manager Greg Rohrer said the funding the district receives to upkeep the facility is considered major maintenance. According to the SFC, the amount of money school districts receive for major maintenance varies and is calculated based on certain formulas.
Superintendent Chase Christensen said the board intends to renew the school’s mothball request with the SFC spring 2024.
“That facility is in great shape. Our maintenance staff have been keeping it as such, and if we get to a point that we need it, it’s not going to take much to open the doors and get kids going back to school,” Christensen said. “At this point, we’re just trying to make sure it stays that way.”
It is possible for the school to reopen its doors and be un-mothballed if enrollment numbers increase and the district needs the space. However, Rohrer said he thinks that possibility is unlikely. He said if the building is still not in use by the end of its next mothball period in 2027, SFC and SCSD3 will need to make further considerations about Arvada Elementary’s future. SFC rules allow for one three-year renewal after the initial mothball.
“After the next three years, we’ll seriously have to look at it,” Rohrer said. “At that point, [School Facilities Commission] has been saying, ‘Are we going to ever open this again … or do we need to officially close it?’”
If the school does not reopen by the end of the next mothball period, Rohrer said the building is turned back over to the SFC, who will decide what to do with it.
In the meantime, Christensen said the school board will continue to monitor enrollment levels and discuss plans for Arvada Elementary on an ongoing basis.
