CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 students now have the opportunity to use new strength training equipment purchased by Sheridan College for concurrent enrollment physical education classes.
The district’s weight room at Clearmont K-12 School is now home to a ROGUE Monster Cave, new bumper plates, wall balls, barbells, a deadlift platform and a leg extension machine. PE teacher Cameron Spade estimated the new equipment is worth nearly $20,000, and replaced weights that were around 15-20 years old.
Northern Wyoming Community College District President Walt Tribley said last year he and SCSD3 Superintendent Chase Christensen discussed adding concurrent enrollment courses to SCSD3 that would allow high school students to earn Sheridan College credits in PE classes.
When the concurrent enrollment courses were given the green light, Tribley said it was important for students to have access to equipment necessary for those classes. Sheridan College ordered and installed the new weights, which are technically property of the college even though they reside at Clearmont K-12 School. However, Tribley said SCSD3’s students are welcome to use the equipment as long as they’d like.
“We just really appreciate our partnership with Superintendent Christensen and [Sheridan County] School District 3,” Tribley said. “We're looking forward to many successes together.”
Spade said strength and conditioning class is offered as an elective to all SCSD3 high school students, and they must take the course for at least two years to earn college credit for it. He said the class involves a variety of different strength and bodyweight work, and the new setup in the weight room will allow students to get in better workouts.
“It just shored up so much room in there … our weight room is pretty small, and all the stuff we had earlier was a lot of single machines. I wanted to get all the big, bulky machines out and put in a rack … pretty much everything you could do on the machines that we had, you can do on one rack now,” Spade said. “That’s the coolest thing about it, there's so much more room in there. We still have some of the old equipment that we used, but it's all moved around to where it's out of the way and the kids can actually move and get some good lifting movements in there now.”
Spade said the district’s athletic teams will also likely use the new strength training equipment for conditioning. He said students are thrilled about the upgrades.
“I took them over there and showed them, and it was cool to see how happy they got and how excited they were to see all this new and cool stuff coming in,” Spade said. “So that's honestly the best part about it. Obviously, the equipment is nice to use, and it’s so much better for the kids.”
