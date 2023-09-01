CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 students now have the opportunity to use new strength training equipment purchased by Sheridan College for concurrent enrollment physical education classes.

The district’s weight room at Clearmont K-12 School is now home to a ROGUE Monster Cave, new bumper plates, wall balls, barbells, a deadlift platform and a leg extension machine. PE teacher Cameron Spade estimated the new equipment is worth nearly $20,000, and replaced weights that were around 15-20 years old.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

