CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 Activities Director Jennifer Betz shared concerns around hiring coaching staff at Arvada-Clearmont High School in her monthly update for an August board meeting, and a month later, the board of trustees moved to drop last year’s recommendations regarding participation thresholds.

Less than a week after voting on a recommendation to hire paid assistant coaches at their regular monthly meeting, the Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees voted again on the same issue at a special meeting June 22, 2021, according to previous reporting by The Sheridan Press.

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Managing editor

