CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 Activities Director Jennifer Betz shared concerns around hiring coaching staff at Arvada-Clearmont High School in her monthly update for an August board meeting, and a month later, the board of trustees moved to drop last year’s recommendations regarding participation thresholds.
Less than a week after voting on a recommendation to hire paid assistant coaches at their regular monthly meeting, the Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees voted again on the same issue at a special meeting June 22, 2021, according to previous reporting by The Sheridan Press.
Board members voted unanimously to approve “administration’s recommendations to retain or advertise, interview and hire an assistant coach if the athletic program has eight or more students.”
The action quickly redefined the guideline on how many student-athletes must participate before hiring assistant coaches, after the board voted 3-2 at its regular monthly meeting June 16, 2021, to put the number of participating student-athletes at 11 before administrators were to consider hiring paid assistant coaches for a particular athletic program.
In its September 2022 meeting, the board removed the recommendation through general consensus, as the recommendation was not established as policy and therefore does not need an official motion or vote of the trustees to remove.
Former superintendent Charles Auzqui came to the board in 2021 with the recommendation to help provide more efficient ways of operating athletic programs. The recommendation was put into place by board members despite concerns from parents in the June 2021 meetings that former coaching staff resigned because of the potential of having to coach a team without an assistant.
In the August meeting, the board revisited the recommendation and, in September, struck the recommendation indefinitely.
“It sounded like a good idea, and in actual execution it may not be what’s working best for the kids, and it may not be helping us get some coaches in our programs,” Trustee Wade Betz said in August.
Betz said he reassessed the decision, as he thought it was a great idea initially.
“We are really limiting our school’s ability to consider hiring these people based on an arbitrary number that we all decided would work,” Betz said.
In the September meeting, Misty Moore, who Betz said has spoken against it all along, motioned to remove the minimum number of athletes.
Moore said she felt it appropriate for the board to rescind last year’s recommendation, mentioning that at that time they believed it to work but realizing in practice, it doesn’t.
SCSD3 still has vacancies for head coach for high school basketball and eight assistant coaches at the junior high and high school combined, according to the SCSD3 athletics website.
