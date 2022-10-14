achs school stock scsd3
Buy Now

A sign welcomes students into the building at Arvada-Clearmont High School Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

 Emily Simanskis | The Sheridan Press

CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 administrators hosted facilitators from the University of Wyoming in September to conduct Profile of an Educator evaluations for the district. 

UW representatives had teachers answer two questions:

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Tags

Managing editor

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.

Recommended for you