CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 administrators hosted facilitators from the University of Wyoming in September to conduct Profile of an Educator evaluations for the district.
UW representatives had teachers answer two questions:
1. What do we need students to be able to do when they graduate?
2. If that's what we need students to know, what do teachers need to be able to know, what do teachers need to be able to do to affect that in the classroom?
Teachers placed sticky notes on paper and discussed responses, especially the second question, during the process while facilitators collected all of the information and discussion points from the teachers.
After collecting data, teachers grouped together to categorize responses to the questions to paint a portrait of an educator at SCSD3.
From there, facilitators created a two-sheet summarization of the activity in less than two weeks from the meeting, sharing "a lot of detail."
"It gives us an idea around what our teachers and our staff think are the most important aspects of what they do for our kids," SCSD3 Superintendent Chase Christensen said. "I think it's something we can be proud of what it says."
Christensen said the information proves valuable to the University of Wyoming as well as the district for upcoming strategic planning sessions with staff and the board of trustees.
"I think the best use for us right now, other than reviewing it, understanding where our teachers' mindsets were that day and developing an understanding and where they operate from, I think it's going to be a valuable resource for us as we tip into the strategic planning process, as well," Christensen said. "It's something we can come back to knowing that it took a lot of time, effort, etc. with all of our teachers involved to try to put this thing together. I think it's not going to replace asking the same questions of teachers that we would in strategic planning, but it may help us and help a facilitator develop better questions to come into that process with when we do go into our strategic planning process."
Results showed SCSD3 teachers believe a portrait of an educator includes the following pieces:
• Model and cultivate learner-centered mindsets
• Design and implement learner-centered assessments
• Build learner-centered relationships and cultures
• Design and implement learner-centered instruction
• Sustain and cultivate wellness
• Collaborate, communicate and create in a learner-centered system
• Champion learner-centered systems and communities
Teacher responses focused heavily on tailoring the teaching of curriculum to fit the needs of individual students and their learning styles while challenging them with opportunities to grow.
With that, teachers focused on creating trusting, safe, positive relationships with students and the same type of learning environment. In addition focusing on student success and a positive learning culture, teachers aimed at increasing their education, as well, and continuing to improve their own skills and maintain efficient communication.