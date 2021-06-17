CLEARMONT — Despite a sometimes heated and emotional debate, as well as a pair of votes, the Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting to continue to discuss how and under what conditions district officials will hire coaches at a special meeting next week.
At its regular monthly meeting Monday, board members voted to table action on coaching contracts for the upcoming 2021-22 school year and the resignations of three coaches, including high school head volleyball coach Danette Brinkerhoff, assistant volleyball coach Chelsea Sloat and junior high head boys basketball coach Cody Ramsay.
The two items, as well as guidelines on hiring coaches for the upcoming school year, will be back on the table during a special meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Board members, however, already acted on five items at Monday’s meeting to restructure how and when coaches will be hired, as well as policies to help reduce the cost of the district’s athletic programs at the Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School. That included two votes on a policy to hire one head coach for junior high and high school sports, and limiting the hiring of additional assistant coaches to sports with 11 or more participating student-athletes.
The original recommendation was to set that number at 12 or more. However, Misty Moore, the board’s vice chair, proposed to amend that to eight or fewer. That motion was defeated by a 3-2 margin.
SCSD3 Chair Amy Vineyard then proposed the number of participating athletes be bumped up to 11 or more before school officials would seek to hire an assistant coach, with that passing on a 3-2 vote.
Unlike the first action item considered, board members unanimously approved several other policy measures related to reducing the costs of school-related athletic activities, including:
• Eliminating school-sponsored overnight trips for athletic teams, except to regional or state championships;
• Requiring parents to be responsible for the first meal on all trips to away events;
• For co-op activities with other school districts, SCSD3 would only provide transportation to practice or events on days schools are in session, with parents then being required to provide transportation home; and
• Eliminating insurance for participating students provided by the district and instead requiring the family to provide proof of insurance for a student-athlete before they are allowed to participate in an activity.
The votes came after two parents attending Monday night’s meeting voiced concerns over the pending resignation of Brinkerhoff, who reportedly was quitting the position due to the potential of having to oversee the team on her own.
“We’d like to see this program continue,” said district resident Katie Fennema, a former school board member. “I want you guys to think about it. … When you have a good coach, you don’t want to run them off.”
Fennema and a second concerned parent, Shawna Michelena, said volunteers were prepared to step up and help coaches like Brinkerhoff, if allowed by district policy.
“We’re not just here with a concern,” Michelena added. “We’re here to help.”
If necessary, Fennema also suggested the district co-op with neighboring schools to offer athletic programs. There was also a suggestion the board consider allowing a coach to pool money for a sport and make a decision on if or how much to pay themself and any assistants.
Moore said the board should consider more “dramatically flexible” options in how it hires coaches and assistant coaches due to the size of the district and the number of student-athletes involved in a sport at any given time.
“That’s part of change and growth,” she said. “We can’t continue to do things as we have in the past.”
Wade Betz, the board’s clerk, reminded his fellow board members, as well as those in the audience, the policy recommendations followed several previous discussions on how the district could reduce costs while looking at the potential of future budget cuts at the state level.
“We didn’t purposefully run anyone off,” Betz said. “It was not our intention to create something that doesn’t support our coaches.
“We’re looking for solutions to these budgetary problems,” he added. “It’s coming sooner or later.”
Superintendent Charles Auzqui added creating more flexible policies on when or if an assistant coach would be hired would create inconsistencies for administrators and potential issues between programs.
“What you do for one, you have to do for all,” Auzqui said. “There needs to be some consistency.”
Like Betz, Auzqui said the proposed guidelines were meant to help address a fiscal issue, not as a comment on the value of assistant coaches.
“Let me be very clear about that,” Auzqui said. “It’s just a way of budgeting.
“We’re OK for now but we need to plan for the future,” he added. “This was intended to give (the business office and athletic director) some guidance on how to hire coaches.”
Before entering into executive session, Auzqui requested board members provide him with details on what information they would need to clarify and resolve any issues related to the policy changes at Tuesday’s special meeting.
But potential agenda items for the special meeting was a point of contention Monday night, with Betz voting against tabling any action on the coaches contracts and letters of resignation.