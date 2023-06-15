06-15-2023 Aging Drivers 001.jpg
In this photo illustration Deputy Austin Boreczky pulls over a senior citizen for a minor traffic violation Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — As drivers age, several important factors of driving such as sight, hearing, awareness and more can be affected, said Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez, posing a potential safety threat to the drivers and those around them. When drivers are identified by law enforcement or medical professionals as potentially unsafe to drive, the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Driver Services can be requested to step in and evaluate.

“I would say it isn’t a common problem within Sheridan County but we do occasionally come across that issue and it’s never a fun topic of discussion to approach in that situation, but sometimes it’s needed, not only to protect the driver but to protect the community as well,” Dominguez said.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

