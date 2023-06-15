SHERIDAN — As drivers age, several important factors of driving such as sight, hearing, awareness and more can be affected, said Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez, posing a potential safety threat to the drivers and those around them. When drivers are identified by law enforcement or medical professionals as potentially unsafe to drive, the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Driver Services can be requested to step in and evaluate.
“I would say it isn’t a common problem within Sheridan County but we do occasionally come across that issue and it’s never a fun topic of discussion to approach in that situation, but sometimes it’s needed, not only to protect the driver but to protect the community as well,” Dominguez said.
Dominguez said law enforcement looks at multiple factors to determine if a driver might be unsafe behind the wheel such as heightened traffic violations, accidents and input from emergency contacts or family members. While it isn’t always an easy conversation to have, Dominguez said people are often receptive to taking the next steps to determine whether they’re able to continue to drive safely.
Part of making that determination is carried out by WYDOT’s Driver Services — when drivers are found to be potentially dangerous behind the wheel, WYDOT will test and review the driver’s abilities in order to determine what interventions might be needed.
Deputy Program Manager for WYDOT Driver’s Services Misty Zimmerman said reviews conducted on drivers are referred to as ‘reexaminations’ — reexaminations can only be initiated by law enforcement or a medical professional. When under reexamination, drivers will begin with a simple test to verify they can identify traffic signs. In some cases, examiners will accompany drivers on a road test to ensure they can safely operate a vehicle.
If it’s determined a driver is no longer safe to be behind the wheel, that doesn’t always mean an instant license revocation — there are a few opportunities for accommodation depending on individual circumstance, Zimmerman said, like requiring regular medical evaluations or imposing restrictions on speed, what times of day an individual can drive and where an individual can drive.
Dominguez said Sheridan is rife with resources for those who may be unable to drive and out of options. Public transportation provided by The Hub on Smith as well as community volunteer work can step in to help fill the gap.
“I think we have a great community. There’s a lot of organizations and resources that will help individuals, especially the elderly, by taking them to places they need to be, whether it’s doctor’s appointments or shopping, whatever it may need to be,” Dominguez said. “There’s always resources.”
Information and resources can be found by calling the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office at 307-672-3455.
