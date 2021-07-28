DAYTON — A 15-year-old is being held in Montana after he claimed to have killed his father in Dayton.
On July 28, 2021, at approximately 3:53 a.m., the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office received a call that law enforcement near Hardin, Montana, contacted a 15-year-old male who stated he had killed his father in Dayton. Sheridan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home on Main Street in Dayton and found a deceased male inside the residence.
This remains an active investigation, which is being conducted by the SCSO and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The 15-year-old suspect is being held in Montana and formal charges will be filed at a later date. His name has not been released, as he is a minor.
“We would like to ensure the residents of Dayton and Sheridan County that there is no threat to the community,” Sheridan County Undersheriff Levi Dominguez stated. “In order for our deputies and DCI to conduct a thorough investigation, we ask the community to stay away from the area.”