SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the Bighorn Mountains Aug. 5.
SCSO deputies and EMS responded to an undisclosed area in the Bighorn Mountains off of Highway 14A after Sheridan County Dispatch received a call regarding a shooting at 12:17 a.m. Aug. 5. First responders found a man, Leonard Laszlo, 46, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Statements from witnesses and evidence indicate a male in his early 20s shot the victim inside a private residence. The suspect has been cooperative and gave a statement to law enforcement.
The case remains under investigation by SCSO and the Division of Criminal Investigation. As of Aug. 6, no charges have been filed and no arrests made. SCSO does not believe there is any further danger to the general public of Sheridan County, according to a press release.