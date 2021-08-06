Today

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. High 89F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High near 90F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.