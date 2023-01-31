SHERIDAN — A report from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office regarding the investigation into a political flyer sent to residents of Sheridan and Johnson counties last summer shows Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, and Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny initiated the creation and mailing of the advertisement.

While voters in the two counties received many political advertisements leading up to the 2022 elections, this one stood out because it targeted four individuals, only one of whom appeared on a ballot.



Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

