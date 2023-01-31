SHERIDAN — A report from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office regarding the investigation into a political flyer sent to residents of Sheridan and Johnson counties last summer shows Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, and Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny initiated the creation and mailing of the advertisement.
While voters in the two counties received many political advertisements leading up to the 2022 elections, this one stood out because it targeted four individuals, only one of whom appeared on a ballot.
The four individuals targeted on the flyer were Jeff Wallack, Laurie Bratten, Kristen Jennings and Jimmy Dee Lees. Only Wallack appeared on a ballot in 2022, seeking a spot as a Republican precinct committeeman.
The flyer accuses the four individuals listed of “trying to tear our state apart.” It also claims the four individuals moved to the state because they thought it was the best, but now want to tell Wyomingites “how to vote while spreading hate and discontent.”
The advertisement indicated it was paid for by the Wyoming in Name Only Political Action Committee.
SCSO Deputy Boot Hill was assigned to investigate the allegations of election code violations Aug. 18, 2022, after a complaint was received by Tod Windsor, who is listed as the state committeeman on the Sheridan County Republican Party website, and later by Laurie Bratten.
During his investigation, Hill confirmed the WINO PAC was not registered with the Secretary of State’s Office. He then began working to track down who had paid for the mailer. He worked with the U.S. Postal Service to determine the flyers had been printed by West Wind Litho in Salt Lake City, Utah, and mailed by Consolidated Direct Mailing in Salt Lake City. The flyers were ordered by Majority Strategies based in Jacksonville, Florida.
According to the SCSO report, Majority Strategies retained Sheridan attorney Ryan Healy to handle the SCSO’s search warrant seeking information. The Florida company turned over the client name and contact information associated with the mailer.
A digital copy of the cashier’s check used to pay for the mailer was remitted by William Novotny and the envelope had a return address of P.O. Box 175 in Big Horn, which belongs to Western.
Novotny operates a campaign consulting firm, Future307 Consulting in Buffalo. Campaign finance records showed Friends of Cyrus Western paid Future307 PAC $5,200 in September 2022, an amount similar to the $5,388.50 paid to Majority Strategies for the mailer.
When Hill spoke with Western in November, Western declined to comment without his attorney present. As of Jan. 3, 2023, Hill had spoken with Novotny’s attorney, but not with the county commissioner himself and Western continued to refer Hill to his attorney.
Western also declined to comment on the results of the investigation to The Sheridan Press, saying his attorney had advised him not to speak on the matter.
When the mailer was first received and discussed, Wallack said he filed a complaint with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office but was referred to the county. He said he then deferred to two others who had filed locally and awaited the results of the investigation.
“I was glad to see how much the deputy learned and surprised how far the two went to cover it up,” Wallack said Monday.
“My question is who has jurisdiction?” Wallack said. “And if there is a statute or two or three that have been violated, why would it not be prosecuted?”
According to the SCSO report received by The Sheridan Press, the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office declined to file any charges in relation to the mailer.
“This case is being declined because the [county attorney’s office] has determined that W.S. 22-25-110 is not applicable to campaign advertising with regard to party Precinctmen and Precinctwomen,” the case review sheet stated.
The statute noted prohibits “electioneering communication” that fails to disclose its funding source. Such communication, the case review sheet said, pertains to candidates for nomination or election to public office.
“...A review of the Wyoming Election Code indicates that party precinctmen and precinctwomen do not hold a ‘public office’ as that term is used in Wyoming law,” the declination, signed by Clint Beaver, states.