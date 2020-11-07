SHERIDAN — Lt. Emily Heizer and Sgt. Clint Salyards retired from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office in the past few months.
Heizer and Salyards both started in 2000 in the detention division at 20 years old. They served Sheridan County on the local level and served the state and nation in the Wyoming Army National Guard.
While serving in the military, Heizer and Salyards put their careers on hold and left their families when they were deployed overseas. The dual service did not hinder their career development, as both successfully sought advancement at the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office upon their return, according to Sheriff Allen Thompson.
Heizer rose through the ranks of the detention center and, in 2008, was selected to serve as the lieutenant, or jail administrator. Heizer saw the jail through the expansion in the early 2000s and oversaw numerous technological and procedural changes.
For more than a decade, she managed all aspects of the jail operations and employee development.
“She has been an asset to our community, state and nation and has plans to continue her formal education to embark on another career path,” Thompson said.
Salyards spent the first six years of his career in the detention division before moving to the patrol division. He took on the role of DARE instructor and school resource officer for several years before assuming the role of shift sergeant in 2016. In that role, he supervised one of the patrol shifts while carrying a full caseload.
Salyards earned his bachelor’s degree while employed at the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and now is working through a master’s degree program with the goal to also embark on a different career path.
“Emily and Clint have been and will continue to be the embodiment of public servants, both personally and professionally,” Thompson said. “We are sad to see them leave, but take solace in knowing they will remain in our community and will surely serve our citizens in other ways.”
Thompson said the movement to fill and replace positions vacated by Salyards and Heizer is completely internal and is still in process.
Thompson promoted SCSO’s Devereaux Johnson into Salyards’ sergeant position, and SCSO continues to test internally for the open corporal position. Former jail Cpl. Charlie Gibbons was promoted to Heizer’s position, and other corporal losses in the jail resulted in continued efforts to fill those positions.